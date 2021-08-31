Clevedon Town rally to give it some Welly!

Published: 7:21 AM August 31, 2021

Clevedon Town came from two goals down inside 15 minutes to draw 2-2 with Wellington on Bank Holiday Monday.

The visitors were quick out of the blocks, as Jake Quick netted an early brace, but the Seasiders recovered to earn a share of the spoils as manager Micky Bell marked 500 games in charge.

Unchanged from their first win of the season on Saturday, Town saw Archie Ferris miss two early chances before Miles Quick's free-kick deflected off the defensive wall and brother Jake reacted to beat Harley Wilkinson.

Syd Camper was then thwarted by Tom Stone and Welly keeper Shay Allen before a good though ball found Jake Quick in space for a chip which Wilkinson got a hand to but couldn’t keep out of his net.

Clevedon reacted positively and Camper’s free-kick found Ferris free in the area, but his header was saved low down by Allen.

You may also want to watch:

However, Wellington looked quicker to the ball at this stage and Sam Towler fired wide from a right wing cross and a strong run by Jack Brown-Porter ended with a low cross that whizzed across the face of Wilkinson’s goal.

Scott Merritt fired over, before Clevedon manged to get going again and Ferris won the ball on the right and played a great crossfield pass to Camper who raced through and shot narrowly wide.

Then Alex Kemsley cut in from the right and his cross just cleared the bar and landed on the roof of the net, as Clevedon went into the break still 2-0 down.

Wilkinson was in action at the start of the second half, saving from Merritt and then Towler after he was put through by Jake Quick, but Clevedon halved the deficit when Ferris found Elliott Nicholson who burst into the box and squared for Camper to beat Allen.

The sides traded chances as Kemsley’s dangerous cross was headed clear by Jason Quick and Ferris was stopped on the goal-line, while Jason Quick attempted an ambitious chip from the halfway line which cleared the bar.

Clevedon replaced Morgan Davies with Ethan Feltham on 62 minutes and were level eight minutes later as Kemsley bravely won the ball out wide, and his excellent cross was tucked in by Ferris for a deserved first goal of the season.

After that Clevedon looked the more likely winners as both sides created a number of half chances, but Sam Hedges was offside with a header, while Allen produced two saves from Feltham and Camper saw a shot blocked after Ferris headed the ball on.

Jake Quick failed to control a good through ball and Wilkinson easily saved Towler’s free kick, before Kemsley's shot was blocked and Glen Hayer was off balance as he shot wide from a corner.

The best chance fell to Town, who named Callum Kingdon as man of the match, in injury time when Camper got a deft touch to Kemsley’s ball in from the left which Allen did well to tip over the bar.

Town host their first-ever Toolstation Western League derby against Ashton & Backwell United on Saturday (September 4, 3pm), after the under-18s entertain Welton Rovers in the FA Youth Cup preliminary round on Wednesday (September 1, 7.30pm).

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Heywood, Kemsley, Kingdon, Hayer, Hedges, Davies (Feltham 62), Camm, Ferris, Camper, Nicholson. Unused subs: Pitt, R King, Yarde, White.