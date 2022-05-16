Clevedon Town step into walking football festival

Walking footballers put their best feet forward during a special festival to celebrate the success of the sport at Clevedon Town.

The club's players organised the event, which took place last Sunday.

The day started with a round robin tournament, with six mixed teams of walking footballers, first team and under-18 players competing in two mini leagues, with the two league winners meeting in the final championship match.

The winners were the blue and white team, which included first team players Luca Smith, Syd Camper and Ethan Feltham, who triumphed against Mitch Osmond and under-18 coach Dave Carey’s purple team in the final and were presented with the Bob Poutney Cup.

The day concluded with two challenge matches, when a now experienced first team walking football side beat the Under-18 side 7-2 and then completed a successful first walking football experience by defeating the walking football representative team, 4-0.

One of the organisers, John Walter, thanked everybody for making the event a success.

"We really appreciate the way the first team and the under 18s got into the spirit of the game and how inclusive they were with us walking footballers," he said.

First team manager Alex White, who played in one of the teams, added: "We've all really enjoyed a great day and it's something we should now build on and repeat on an annual basis."