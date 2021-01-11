Clevedon Town wait for FA survey results on 2020-21 season

Published: 12:00 PM January 11, 2021

Clevedon Town are waiting to see what will happen to the 2020-21 season, with non-league clubs set to be surveyed by the Football Association.

Mark Frost, chairman of the FA Leagues Committee, has written to all clubs about the current crisis, with growing concerns about the ability to complete the campaign.

Allowing the safe return of supporters to provide clubs with necessary income is seen as becoming increasingly doubtful, but Frost's letter has made it clear that extending the season into June 'would not be feasible'.

A survey of clubs from step three to six is being carried out, after which the Leagues Committee will meet to discuss the results and make a recommendation to the FA Council, and the FA are also pushing goverment to ensure the £14 million of winter survival funding is made available as grants, not loans.

Clevedon Town are currently fourth in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division and through to the last 32 of the FA Vase, where they are set to visit Plymouth Parkway or Fareham Town.

Club chairman Brian Rose said: "It looks increasingly like we will not be resuming until March at the earliest. So far, we have only played 13 league games, meaning we would have another 27 to play in order to complete a full set of fixtures, but with only 13 weeks left to the end of May.

"Therefore, to allow for FA Vase matches and the end of season play-offs would mean many clubs, particularly successful ones, having to play three games a week. That is not fair on the players or our team of volunteers with all the necessary Covid-19 protection measures and extra stewarding which will still be required.

"We fully support the FA view that any additional funding should be in the form of grants not loans, as we could not risk incurring additional debts which would need to be repaid on top of loss of income so far.

"Having said that, we will wait for the FA questionnaire and it will be for the Football Committee to produce a response which recognises all the club’s interests."