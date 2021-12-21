Six of the best as Clevedon Town under-18s thrash Odd Down

Clevedon Town under-18s bounced back from the disappointing defeat in their last game against Bristol Manor Farm to secure a comprehensive 6-1 victory to regain top spot in the Western Counties Floodlight Youth League last Monday.

The Seasiders made an explosive start to the game by scoring 20 seconds after kick-off as Freddie King found space in the box to fire Clevedon into the lead.

After 23 minutes a break from Clevedon saw Ernie Cooksley set up King who curled his shot just wide of the far post, but the hosts doubled their lead on 30 minutes.

Cooksley’s header from King’s corner on the right was pushed on to the bar by Odd Down goalkeeper Oliver Coleman, but captain Rob Atherton followed up to score off the underside of the bar.



Clevedon dominated throughout the opening 45 minutes and in added time at the end of the first-half they got a fortunate break when Josh Morgan was tripped in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Coleman went the right way from King’s spot kick, but King succeeded in squeezing the ball under his to make it 3-0 at the interval.



Odd Down had two early chances at the start of the second half which both cleared the bar but as they tired, they started giving away free-kicks as they tried to contain the home side.

On 72 minutes Tom Brazier’s superb free-kick saw Kemble cleverly find space in a crowded area to head home the fourth goal.

Five minutes later Kemble was at it again with a copycat goal when he headed home another free-kick to make it 5-0.



Clevedon kept the pressure on and were not to be denied and when a Stan Irving shot was blocked, and King was on hand to tuck in the rebound for his hat-trick and put Town 6-0 in front.

However, Odd Down found a consolation four minutes into added time when Sam Buckley finally found the target.