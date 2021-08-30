Clevedon Town U18s prepare for FA Youth Cup tie

Published: 1:00 PM August 30, 2021

Clevedon Town's under-18s fell to a 4-1 defeat at Paulton Rovers ahead of their FA Youth Cup preliminary round clash with Welton Rovers at the Everyone Active Stadium on Wednesday ( September 1, 7.30pm).

They included three under-16s against a physical Rovers side and fell behind on 18 minutes.

Clevedon responded and Jacob Grinnell saw a low shot well saved after linking up with Josh Morgan, who put Grinnell in again soon after for a shot into the far corner of the net for a deserved equaliser.

Dylan Gould set up Grinnell for another chance on 40 minutes, which was turned over the bar, but Paulton broke upfield and regained the lead with a simple goal.

And Paulton kept the pressure on before the break, as Clevedon defended deep, and went 3-1 up.

Substitute keeper Josh Jenkins, Jayden Morris and Charlie Maxfield were introduced for the second half and with Morgan and Gould impressing in midfield, supported by Tom Kemble, Clevedon got more of a foothold in the game.

Kayden Howarth's cross was handled just outside the box, but Gould's free-kick was headed just over by Morris.

And after Jenkins made a good save to keep out a Paulton counter-attack, the home side added a fourth in the 81st minute with a powerful header from a free-kick.

Gould had two chances in a goalmouth scramble, but Jenkins had to make a great diving save to deny Paulton a fifth.

Clevedon ran out 6-0 winners at Tiverton Town in their previous outing.

They took the lead on 12 minutes when Gould tapped home and it was 2-0 when Rob Atherton bundled the ball home at a corner.

Clevedon added a third on 28 minutes when a quick break on the right gave Morgan a tap-in and a similar move moments later saw Ernie Cooksley profit.

Elliot Moore blasted a good chance over before half-time, but Town had a 4-0 lead at the break and Cooksley saw a shot on the run pushed around a post on 54 minutes.

Grinnell added a wonderful fifth from wide on the right three minutes later, dropping inside the far post, and Gould hit the crossbar from a free-kick before Moore's penalty completed the rout as Cooksley hit a post late on.