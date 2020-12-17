Clevedon Town to host fans at FA Vase tie

Published: 4:22 PM December 17, 2020

Clevedon Town will welcome fans back to the Everyone Active Stadium for their Buildbase FA Vase tie against New Milton on Saturday (December 19, 3pm).

Following the latest government announcement regarding the tier system in England, and the fact North Somerset has been moved down from tier three to tier two, the Seasiders will accomodate a crowd of up to 300 for their third-round tie.

Home and away fans are now able to attend and the club have said the tea bar will be operating as normal.

In accordance with government guidance, the bar will be open with table service for drinks and a substantial meal and a printed match programme will also be available.

A statement said: "The club has well established and properly stewarded Covid-19 measures in place in accordance with its risk assessment and action plan and look forward to safely welcoming supporters back on Saturday."

The winners of Saturday's tie will pocket £1,125 in prize money and a place in the last 32 of the prestigious competition, while the losers collect £350.