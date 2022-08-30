White: Clevedon Town stole win after giving Wellington the Boot in drama

Clevedon Town manager Alex White admitted his side stole three points at Wellington on Saturday.

The Seasiders had been second fiddle for much of the game and were 3-1 down with five minutes left.

Glen Hayer in the thick of it for Clevedon Town against Wellington. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

However, a dramatic late finish saw Clevedon snatch victory to leave both teams shell shocked.

White called it a 'bonkers game' and said he was still trying to process what he had just seen.

“Let’s not beat about the bush, we didn’t deserve anything today and we’ve just stolen three points,” he said.

“At 3-1 down you’re dead and buried, but this group are really special, with a never-say-die attitude and the game was a prime example of how goals can change games very quickly.”

Wellington opened the scoring on 20 minutes when Charles Lovell couldn’t hold on to a deep cross and former Seasider Nathaniel Groom pounced on the loose ball to score.

Lovell saved another Groom shot before Jake Quick hit the outside of the post.

Somehow Clevedon survived the onslaught and equalised, when Callum Eastwood sneaked in round the back to score with a diving header from Mitch Osmond’s great cross.

Mitch Osmond wins the ball as Freddie King breaks for Clevedon Town against Wellington. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon thought they had taken the lead on 34 minutes when Freddie King’s deflected cross wrong-footed goalkeeper Charlie Hawkins, who appeared to be well over the line when he grabbed the ball, but the officials waved play on.

Again, Clevedon fell for a quick break when Groom found Jack Brown-Porter to slide the ball past Lovell to put the visitors 2-1 up at half-time.

Wellington had a goal chalked off for offside before another quick break caught Clevedon out as penalty appeals were waved away.

But in the confusion in the crowded box the ball ended up in the back of the net via Jake Quick as the visitors went 3-1 up with five minutes left.

With nothing to lose Clevedon pushed forward. King latched on to a through ball and calmly went past Hawkins to sidefoot home with three minutes left.

King was put in again on the right and this time he picked out Westlake, who took his time to control the ball and sidefoot past Hawkins to level with a minute left.

Sam Holden-Eastwood gets in a cross for Clevedon Town against Wellington. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

And in the first minute of added time new signing Sam Holden-Eastwood found Syd Camper in the box and he held off his marker to slide the ball into the net to cap a quite unbelievable comeback and a 4-3 win.

Clevedon drew 2-2 at Ilfracombe Town on Monday and return to action at Bitton at 7.30pm on Tuesday (September 6).