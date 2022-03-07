Clevedon Town edge past Helston Athletic after late winner

Glen Hayer's late winner helped Clevedon Town secure an unlikely victory against Helston Athletic on Saturday.

It seemed the more the odds were stacked against them the more they dug in and, backed by a noisy home crowd, they overcame robust opponents and decisions which seemed to go against them.

Missing broken wrist victim Mitch Osmond, Clevedon moved Callum Eastwood forward into midfield with Oli Babington slotting into defence.

Clevedon started the better and Alex Camm saw his effort deflect off Josh Story and wrongfoot keeper Mike Searle but dribble agonisingly just wide.

Eastwood and Syd Camper combined to win a corner and Archie Ferris also went high before Helston’s first chance came when James Walker scuffed his clearance, but Tyler Elliot could only shoot wide.

Callum Kingdon on the ball. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

The first key moment of the game came on 23 minutes when Hayer’s raking ball cleared Helston's defence and Searle was forced to come out and head clear as Salmon challenged.

Unfortunately, Searle landed on top of Salmon who was taken to hospital with internal injuries with Ethan Feltham coming on in his place.

Three minutes later Clevedon were reduced to 10 men when Babington received a straight red for retaliation after taking a blow to the face.

Helston looked to take advantage and almost took the lead on 35 minutes when Stuart Bowker’s cross cleared Town's defence and found the striker in the clear on the far post, but he tamely headed wide.

Walker saved Bowker's header after Elliott’s cross was initially cleared by Hayer and then parried a Bowker cross with Hayer again on hand to clear the loose ball as the game remained goalless at half-time.

Helston continued going forward and Elliott’s shot from the edge of the area bounced off the top of the crossbar and over before Orlando Anker headed a cross wide.

Clevedon Town's Ethan Feltham with Helston’s Callum Corbridge. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

However, Clevedon took a shock lead on 73 minutes when Camper’s great free-kick found Hayer unmarked at the back and his stooping header beat keeper Searle who might feel he could have done better.

Clevedon dug in again and concentrated on breaking up the game and not allowing Helston any momentum.

They were hit with another blow with five minutes to go as Hayer was sin-binned but Clevedon safely saw out the game and the final whistle was greeted with a huge cheer after an heroic display.

Clevedon visit Toolstation Western League leaders Tavistock on Saturday, with a coach leaving the Everyone Active Stadium at 10.30am.

Next Wednesday (March 16) they face local rivals Ashton & Backwell United for the third time this season in the second round of the Les Phillips Cup at 7.30pm.