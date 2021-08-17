Clevedon Town see hopes turned to Ashes by league rivals

Published: 5:00 PM August 17, 2021

Clevedon Town were punished for another below-par display as they fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Saltash in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

After their heavy FA Cup loss at Bishops Cleeve, they hosted a Saltash side making their first trip to the Everyone Active Stadium since 1993.

The visitors opened the scoring in controversial fashion on 18 minutes as captain Dave Barker found Jarrard Woods on the right, who appeared to lose his footing as Sam Iles cleared.

Clevedon Town's Morgan Davies controls the ball against Saltash United - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

The referee pointed to the spot and Barker smashed the ball into the roof of the net, with Sam Hedges sent to the sin-bin for disputing the decision.

Harley Wilkinson denied Sam Hughes with a fine save, before Archie Ferris was brought down at the other end and Morgan Davies saw his set-piece easily saved by Ryan Pickard.

Davies found Alex Camm at another free-kick, punched away by rickard, and Ethan Feltham set up Iles, who shot over.

Archie Ferris in action for Clevedon Town against Saltash United - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Rickard raced out of his box to head clear from Feltham, as he looked to latch on to a through ball from Davies, and Glen Hayer headed Camm's cross over on the half-hour mark.

Hayer headed two crosses clear at the other end and Wilkinson had to stretch to keep out Scott Crocker's header before saving bravely at the feet of Hughes and pushing Barker's shot around a post.

Freddie King made his first-team debut as a replacement for Davies in the second half, but Saltash saw a shot deflected onto a post.

King saw a promising run halted, before Feltham's shot was blocked by Danny Lewis, but the Seasiders scored a superb equaliser just before the hour as Hayer found King and his accurate pass set up Feltham to smash into the far corner.

Ethan Feltham celebrates scoring for Clevedon Town against Saltash United - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon's joy was shortlived as Hughes was given too much time and space in the box to shoot past Wilkinson, who denied the same player a third on 70 minutes and saw Crocker miss with a follow-up header.

Feltham had two half-chances before Ferris fired over for the hosts and the Ashes sealed the points on 87 minutes when substitute Tom Cleveland beat man of the match Wilkinson at the near post.

Archie Heywood on the ball for Clevedon Town against Saltash United - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Town host Bitton on Wednesday (August 18, 7.30pm) but then have a free Saturday after winning an appeal against travelling to Helston in the week leading up to Bank Holiday weekend.

They visit Cadbury Heath (August 25) and Brislington (August 28) before hosting Wellington on Bank Holiday Monday.



