Clevedon Town take bragging rights in pre-season derby

Published: 3:00 PM July 27, 2021

Clevedon Town earned local bragging rights against Clevedon United in their latest pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The Seasiders reversed the result from last season's meeting, winning 2-1 after a competitive encounter at the Everyone Active Stadium.

Town started at a brisk pace and took an early lead from one of a number of free-kicks when Ethan Feltham beat the wall and found the net from 30 yards.

Ethan Feltham fires home a free-kick for Clevedon Town against Clevedon United - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Callum Vickery and Jack Thorne twice both went close for United as Town began to look nervous at the back and it was from a defensive mistake that the visitors levelled on 12 minutes as Vickery’s square pass set up Thorne for an easy finish.

With United looking in control Town regained the lead from another break on the half hour when Freddie King was brought down on the edge of the area and Camper hit another great free kick which took a slight deflection and went in off the far post.

Clevedon Town's Freddie King takes on Clevedon United's Jake Pegler - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

There were further chances at both ends when Teale shot over and Thorne was judge offside for United and King was blocked, and Feltham failed when set up by Elliot Nicholson and Morgan Williams.

On 39 minutes Thorne shot just wide and then another defensive mistake almost cost Town again when Thorne dispossessed Clevedon keeper Harley Wilkinson but was adjudged to have committed an offence before putting the ball in the net.

Town made four changes at half time and again started on the front foot with Glen Hayer setting up two chances and a Morgan Davies shot saved by James Dunn.

With substitutes Archie Heywood looking confident at the back and Alex Camm starting to dictate the midfield, United found chances harder to come by, although ex-Town Under-18 Fraser Linnitt was stopped by an offside flag.

Man of the match Hayer saw Dunn push his shot onto a post just past the hour, with the ball cleared, and long-term injury victim Archie Ferris returned for Town on 70 minutes after 10 months out injured.

Ferris had a great chance when through on goal but as he tried to take the ball round Dunn, the keeper was able to push it out for a corner.

There was a dramatic finale as United twice came close to an equaliser, with Wilkinson pulling off a superb full-length diving save to keep out Teall’s curling shot. The ball was headed clear from the resulting corner and Teall’s follow-up shot whizzed just past the post before the final whistle.

Town play their last pre-season game at Nailsea on Tuesday and start their Toolstation Western League programme with a challenging trip to Exmouth Town on Saturday, followed by their first home game against Cadbury Heath on Wednesday (August 4, 7.30pm).

Town: Harley Wilkinson, Elliot Nicholson, Alex Kemsley, Callum Kingdon, Glen Hayer, Sam Hedges (Archie Heywood 46), Josh Pitt (Morgan Davies 46), Morgan Williams (Alex Camm 46), Ethan Feltham (Freddie King 58) (Archie Ferris 71), Freddie King (Jack Jones 46), Syd Camper.

United: James Dunn, Cam Jenkins, Mitch Probert, Jake Pegler, Benjamin Lucy, Caleb Selway, Callum Dunn, Dan Blackhall , Callum Vickery, Jack Thorne, Joe Teall, Fraser Linnitt, Tommy Cooper, Luke Pitts, Mitch Kern, Jake Horton.

*Clevedon fell to a 4-2 defeat against Weston in the 141st meeting between the clubs last Tuesday.

Syd Camper hit the crossbar early on, before Scott Laird's through ball found Nick McCootie to slot under Harley Wilkinson on five minutes.

Clevedon Town's Morgan Davies battles with Weston's Scott Laird - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Weston doubled their lead when another Laird cross to ex-Seasider’s striker Lucas Vowles was cleared and Dayle Grubb curled an accurate shot round Wilkinson into the far corner.

And it was 3-0 when Grubb's cross was cleared but Lloyd Humphries saw a first-time shot from 30 yards take a slight deflection to fly past Wilkinson.

Clevedon Town's Ethan Feltham takes on Weston's Sam Avery - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

With the last kick of the half it was effectively game over as ex-Clevedon player Jay Murray’s cross bounced around in the area and the referee pointed to the spot after a challenge on McCootie, who picked himself up to convert the penalty.

Clevedon made a triple substitution to dramatic effect with the speed of Freddie King and strength of Ollie Babbington starting to cause problems for Weston's defence.

And on 51 minutes a Morgan Williams shot from 20 yards hit the outstretched leg of Glen Hayer giving Luke Purnell no chance and man of the match Hayer a goal against his old club.

Clevedon Town's Glen Hayer plays the ball watched by Weston's Dayle Grubb - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Three minutes later Babbington fired a free-kick from just outside the box on the left past Purnell at the near post to cap a good response by Town.

Clevedon Town: Wilkinson, Nicholson, Heywood, Kingdon, Hayer, Camper, Davies (Pitt 46), Williams, Feltham (Babington 46), Jones (King 46), Kemsley. Unused sub: Iles.