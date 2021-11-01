Clevedon Town maintain perfect start under new manager White at Saltash

Alex Kemsley, Syd Camper and Archie Ferris in action for Clevedon Town at Saltash United. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town’s new management duo of Alex White and Ryan King secured their second successive win at Saltash United on Saturday.

Town struck first after 14 minutes, when a defence splitting ball from Archie Ferris found Freddie King racing clear to slip the ball past Ashes goalkeeper Ryan Rickard.

The lead lasted only six minutes when a Saltash corner led to a scramble in the box and Dave Barker’s final touch appeared to be headed off the line by Ferris, but the assistant referee decided the ball had crossed the line much to Clevedon’s dismay.

Clevedon Town's Syd Camper battles with Saltash United scorer Dave Barker. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

And after 28 minutes Tom Harris hit the Clevedon wall with a free-kick, Clevedon broke free and Syd Camper evaded a tackle before setting off on a great run which ended when his shot was blocked by Danny Lewis.

But the ball fell to Jack Goodall whose inviting cross found Ferris who timed his run perfectly to beat Rickard from close in and go 2-1 up.

You may also want to watch:

Reece Thomson headed straight at Luca Smith when unmarked, before Ferris thought he should have had a penalty that was ruled out. Glen Hayers’ shot following a corner was well saved by Rickard.

Clevedon Town's Ethan Feltham bends a free kick round the Saltash United wall. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Saltash became increasingly desperate in their search for an equaliser and were constantly frustrated by good work from Callum Kingdon, Hayer and Goodall.

Clevedon continued to look dangerous on the break and were disappointed not to benefit when a Ferris ball into the box appeared to be handled before substitute Mitch Osmond went down in the box.

Saltash almost grabbed an equaliser with the last action of the game when the ball fell to Dave Barker in the box but under pressure, he put his shot wide, as Clevedon ran out deserved 2-1 winners.

Clevedon Town coach Ryan King (left) issues instructions with new manager Alex White (right) plotting their next move at Saltash United. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

‘We are delighted to get a result down in Saltash which is a difficult place to go," said King.

"And conditions were difficult with a heavy pitch, so it was a really good win."

On Saturday, Clevedon are on the road again at Wellington before hosting Millbrook and on November 20 start their FA Vase campaign at Bemerton Heath Harlequins. The Friends of Clevedon Town will be running a coach to this game.