Walter's superb strike helps Clevedon Town over-60s progress in WFA National Cup

Clevedon Town over-60s secured passage in the WFA National Cup with a hard fought 1-0 win over Tenby & Saundersfoot.

Tenby travelled to the Everyone Active Stadium as Welsh Cup champions and faced a Seasiders side who had won the inaugural Somerset Walking Football League title in 2018/9 in the prospect of a mouth-watering tie.

The visitors had the early possession and it was evident they liked time on the ball, but Clevedon - who play a faster, incisive game - made sure they were not going to have things their own way.

Referee Eric Howe ensured the no running and no tackling from behind rules were enforced firmly as Clevedon had early shots on goal through Dickie Moore and John Walter.

Then a Tenby player had a strong shot at goal which hit both posts but did not cross the line in a massive let-off for the hosts.

Moments later Clevedon broke free to take the lead when Walter’s curved shot flew into the far side of the goal and beyond the Tenby keeper for what proved the game’s only goal.

In the second half Tenby increased the pressure on Clevedon, with five shots within 10 minutes and goalkeeper Nigel Clarke pulled off some very good saves.

Clevedon’s Nigel Woods was given a blue card for running, which saw him sit out for two minutes, followed eight minutes later by Walter.

But during these blue cards Clevedon kept possession well and passed the ball between them wisely.

The hosts had to dig deep to defend their lead yet still managed to break away and had two more shots at goal.

Two minutes from the end came the save of the match by Clarke who managed to deflect a Tenby shot round the post with his feet.

More hard work was required in the final minutes for Clevedon to keep their lead and deny Tenby progress to the next round, as the man of the match award chosen by Shaun Palfrey went to defender Martin Millman.

The game was played in a competitive and sporting manner, and both Clevedon Town and Tenby were a credit to their clubs.

Clevedon Town: Nigel Clarke, John Walter, Martin Millman, Pete Condon, Dickie Moore, Nigel Woods, Dave Cooper, Kevin Davies.