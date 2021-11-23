Clevedon Town secure place in third round of FA Vase after beating Bemerton Heath Harlequins

Sam Iles (front) leads the Clevedon Town celebration of a job well done at Bremerton Heath Harlequins. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town produced a superb professional performance in the second round of FA Vase by beating Bemerton Heath Harlequins 4-1 on Saturday.

Town made the breakthrough just after half an hour, when Syd Camper’s powerful shot was pushed out by home goalkeeper Patrick Creese and Ferris reacted first to crash the ball back and into the net.

The visitors thought they were two-up moments later, when Feltham found the net after controlling a bouncing ball in the area, only for the assistant referee to raise his flag for an infringement.

But after 39 minutes they doubled their tally when Ferris' shot deflected off a defender to Feltham who squeezed the ball past the keeper and inside the far post.

Clevedon Town's Archie Ferris on the ball. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

The Wessex League Division One leaders were almost back in it straightaway when Roach picked out Callum Sweeney and Smith made a super save to deny the forward.

Right-on half-time Smith was on hand again to tip Bennett’s shot over and a good move involving Danny Young and Justin Bennett saw Charlie Burden fire over.

Clevedon grabbed a third goal in the 56th minute when Ollie Babington played his free free -kick short to Alex Camm and after a series of one-twos sent him into the box to score with a spectacular shot over the keeper and in off the underside of the bar.

On 65 minutes it was effectively game over as Feltham brought the ball under control and with two defenders snapping at his heels, he clipped the ball through to Camper who made no mistake to put Town 4-0 up.

Clevedon Town's Ethan Feltham gets away from Bemerton Heath Harlequins skipper Steve Walker. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

The hosts grabbed a consolation 10 minutes from time when Ronan Clancy picked out Steve Walker to head into the net.

Alex White's side have been drawn to play Tavistock AFC in the third round on Saturday December 11.

Manager White said after: "They are always tough games at this stage of the vase and today we faced difficult opposition who were in form and hadn’t lost a lot of games this season, so we knew it was going to be tough.

"But we managed the game very, very well, we were professional in the way we went about it, we mixed our play up and scored some very good goals at key times. Overall, we looked comfortable in an all-round strong team performance, and we are looking forward to the next round."

Clevedon Town's bench keep a close eye on the action left to right: Alex White, Ryan King, Archie Heywood, Freddie King and Morgan Davies. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

On Saturday, Town travel to Ilfracombe Town for a league match. The Friends of Clevedon Town are running a coach to the game departing from the ground at 10.45am.