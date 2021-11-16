Clevedon Town held to goalless draw with Millbrook

Clevedon Town were held to a frustrating goalless draw with Millbrook on Saturday.

Before the match Friends of Clevedon Town presented the October Player of the Month award to Archie Ferris.

However, Millbrook made the better start as Ollie Babington headed two crosses away before Cameron Mahoney tried his luck from distance but shot wide.

The Seasiders got going and after 17 minutes a Freddie King shot almost fell to Syd Camper but was cleared for a corner.

From the corner Babington saw his shot blocked and an optimistic Town shout for a penalty was waved away.

Then a great run down the right and cross from Elliot Nicholson found Camper whose shot was again blocked, with Mitch Osmond’s follow-up deflected behind.

A long Babington ball found Camper in space for a shot was well saved by Wearing as half-time approached.

After the break Osmond’s corner was headed over by Ferris, who then put a great ball through for King to run onto but Wearing made the save with his legs.

Another Osmond corner was headed powerfully over by Callum Eastwood.

Freddie King was then brought down on 55 minutes and from his free-kick Ferris found Camper who put the ball in the net from close range, but his effort was ruled out for an infringement.

Three minutes later Osmond’s cross from the left found Babington at the far post and his shot bounced up and was eventually cleared by a combination of Mahoney and Wearing.

The pressure continued and Camper’s header from King’s accurate cross forced a good save form Wearing.

Clevedon were almost caught out by a sucker-punch when a long ball found Jake Foster in the clear, but Smith was alert to the danger and produced a great point blank save.

On 68 minutes Ethan Feltham returned to replace Salmon and almost scored with his first touch when his volley from Osmond’s corner just cleared the bar as the game ended scoreless.

The result produced two remarkable statistics. It was Clevedon's first goalless draw at home in a competitive match for 193 games since April 17 2013 against Poole Town and the first in home and away games for 177 matches since a 0-0 draw at Hengrove Athletic on August 16 2017.

On Saturday, Clevedon start their FA Vase campaign when they travel to Bemerton Heath Harlequins, who beat Ashton & Backwell on penalties in the first round.

The Friends of Clevedon Town are running a coach to the game departing from the ground at 11:15am.