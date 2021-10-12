Clevedon Town throw away two goal lead to draw with Keynsham Town

Published: 10:26 AM October 12, 2021

Clevedon Town threw away a two-goal lead as 10-men Keynsham Town fought back with with late goals to come away with a point at the Everyone Active Stadium.



Before the game last Saturday the Friends of Clevedon Town member Colin Higgins presented two players with awards.



Morgan Davies received his award for 50 first team appearances and keeper Luca Smith, who has made such a big impression since signing on loan from Bristol City, won September Player of the Month Award fittingly on his 18th birthday.

Clevedon Town's Ethan Feltham skips round Keynsham Town's Scott Saunders. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

The game started dramatically when Clevedon took the lead after only two minutes.



Josh Pitt, in for the injured Alex Twiggs, burst into the box and played a one-two with Syd Camper before seeing his shot blocked only for the ball to rebound off Camper and past Seth Locke into the net.



Clevedon remained in control and ten minutes later Alex Kemsley, starting for the first time for a month, did well to win a corner against Scott Gregory and Camper and Alex Camm’s short corner routine ended with Glen Hayer heading wide.



Clevedon doubled their lead in the second-half when Camper’s corner found Hayer unmarked in the centre of the goalmouth to score with a stooping header.



But on 71 minutes The K’s hit back when substitute Dan Cottle’s cross found the back of the net off Kemsley.



This sparked a melee in the goalmouth and when the referee had restored order Keynsham’s George Rooke was dismissed.



Bizarrely, it was Clevedon who found themselves hanging on against the ten men and the inevitable happened six minutes from time when the ball was not cleared and Cottle in space was able to place his shot across Smith to equalise.



Locke then saved a point-blank header form Ollie Babington before Freddie King beat his man and crossed to Ferris who got the ball down and saw his shot blocked by Mathew Martin.



King then cut in from the left and saw his shot blocked. Babington shot just wide from the edge of the box, before Ferris found King whose cross was well held by Locke as the game ended all square.

Clevedon Town's Syd Camper goes past Keynsham Town's Scott Gregory (5). - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

On Saturday Clevedon make their longest trip of the season to Mousehole.



The coach leaves the Everyone Active Stadium at 9am. Supporters are welcome, £10 for Friends of Clevedon Town members and £20 for non-members.



On Monday October 18 the Under 18s are home to Street, kick-off 7.30pm.