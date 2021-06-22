News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon Town start work on latest ground improvements

Lee Power

Published: 9:30 AM June 22, 2021   
Clevedon Town have new dugouts at the Everyone Active Stadium

Clevedon Town have started work on the next ground improvement project at the Everyone Active Stadium.

Following the work earlier in the season to replace the floodlights and pitch fence, Town took delivery of new dugouts.

As with the previous projects the club is once again grateful for the support of the Football Grounds Improvement Trust in providing a grant to enable this latest project to go ahead.

The modern design, clear Perspex dug outs will be a vast improvement on the old block-built structures and will provide proper seating for coaching staff and players.

They have to be assembled on site and members of the club’s Stadium Crew have begun work on building the structures ready for them to be put in position. The club aim to have the new dug outs ready for the start of the new season.

Which league the Seasiders eventually play in during the 2021/22 season should be decided this week with the club’s personal hearing due to take place on Tuesday.

The club is seeking a sideways move into the Hellenic League as part of the Football Association’s reorganisation of the National League System, which if unsuccessful would involve a 50 per cent increase in travelling expenses and loss of revenue-generating local derbies against Bristol rivals Cribbs, Hallen and Roman Glass St George.

Wherever they play, Town are determined to be well prepared, so they are making an early start to pre-season training while some clubs are still completing this season’s fixtures.

They face their first friendly against National League South side Bath City at the everyone Active on Tuesday (June 29) with a 7.30pm kick-off, when spectators will be able to attend.

