Clevedon Town under-18s beat Christchurch Clevedon in season finale

Published: 7:00 AM June 1, 2021

The curtain finally came down on Clevedon Town's season when the under-18s won 3-1 against recently reformed Christchurch Clevedon in a unique friendly between the clubs played on the Everyone Active 3G.

There is an historic link between Christchurch and the Seasiders provided by Doug Hand, who began his football career with Christchurch when he was instrumental in forming the original club.

Hand, who died aged 92 in 2013, regularly attended the church in Chapel Hill and combined his two interests by forming a football team with members of the choir. The Christchurch club reformed in 2017 and entered an under-15 team in the Severn Valley Youth Football League.

There was an explosive start to the game, when Town’s Javi Blazquez cut into the box and beat Christchurch keeper Josh Bryant almost straight from kick-off.

With Ed Maule dominating in midfield, there were further chances for Javi Blazquez with the first one going wide before he made no mistake with the second as he tucked an accurate shot beyond the keeper into the far corner of the net.

Christchurch responded well but Sam Dewfall was blocked by Town keeper Josh Jenkins before he could get in a shot and then showed great skill out wide before being stopped by Tommy Wellings.

Dewfall was proving a constant danger and when Town twice lost the ball in midfield he was again crowded out as he cut into the box from the right and then his dangerous cross fizzed across the box with nobody on hand to apply the finishing touch.

Town almost increased their lead on 35 minutes, when the Blazquez twins combined to set up Sam Irvine whose shot was blocked for a corner, which Henry Payne headed against the inside of a post and the ball was hacked clear.

Then just before half-time an Iggy Blazquez cross was knocked back to the Christchurch keeper by a defender which the referee adjudged as a back-pass. The twice taken free-kick in a packed penalty area was blocked both times and the half time score remained 2-0.

After a quiet start to the second half, Town suddenly went 3-0 up, when Jacob Grinnell’s cross was headed in by Iggy Blazquez, but Christchurch almost scored straight from the restart when Dewfalll again forced another good save from Jenkins.

Christchurch eventually got the goal they deserved on 73 minutes when Tom Cooper looped a glorious shot over Jenkins from distance for the goal of the game.

But as Christchurch tired Town created enough chances to add to their lead and two solo efforts from Iggy Blazquez were both well saved by Bryant and just before the end the Blazquez twins combined well again, but Bryant was quickly out to cut out the danger, as a competitive friendly ended 3-1 in Town’s favour.

With spectators at last allowed, the proceeds from the game including a ‘pay what you like’ entry donation raised £100 which will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Clevedon's under-18s, despite two pandemic-disrupted seasons, look an exciting squad built by Ryan King and Dave Carey but have not been able to play enough games to show their true potential and maybe emulate the previous group, which reached the third round of the FA Youth Cup, when they eventually lost to Manchester City's youngsters at the Everyone Active Stadium.

Some of this season’s group will now be moving on and the club thanks them for all their efforts for the Seasiders and for sticking with it despite the problems and hope every one of them has a successful career in senior football.

Clevedon Town: Josh Jenkins, Ewan Williams, Rob Atherton, Ed Maule, Harry Watts, Tommy Wellings, Javi Blazquez, Henry Payne, Iggy Blazquez, Levi Duchesne, Reuben Gaiger, Tom Brazier, Jacob Grinnel, Sam Irvine, Brad Probert.

Christchurch Clevedon: Josh Bryant, Max Pope, Fin Nolan, Ciaran Clarke, Tom Wills, Louis Carr, Sol Hamblin, Sam Dewfall, Tom Cooper, Jake Creaney, Rudy Gates. Subs: Reuban Mills, Luke Pitts.