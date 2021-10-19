Clevedon Town fall to defeat in five goal thriller with Mousehole

Published: 7:47 AM October 19, 2021

Clevedon Town returned pointless after a 13-hour round trip to West Cornwall where Mousehole beat the Seasiders 3-2 in a pulsating game of football last Saturday.



This was the first ever meeting between the two sides and after a cagey opening the hosts took the lead with their first real chance when Clevedon lost the ball in midfield, a cross was not cleared, and Mark Goldsworthy turned and slotted the ball into the corner of the net on 11 minutes.



However, Clevedon found the equaliser after 22 minutes when Ethan Feltham was brought down wide on the right and Freddie King’s superb free-kick curled into the box where Archie Ferris timed his run perfectly to smash the ball into the net before Mousehole goalkeeper Ollie Chenowath could react.



The Seagulls almost went back in front straightaway when Connor Leak-Burt broke through, avoided the challenge of Clevedon goalkeeper Luca Smith as he was quickly off his line to force the striker wide and Glen Hayer was able to get back to clear the ball off the line with a spectacular diving header.



Clevedon took the lead after 35 minutes when Ferris and King combined to set up captain Callum Kingdon on a rare foray to the edge of the opposition box and he curled a great shot into the top corner for only his fourth goal in over 200 appearances.



But Town found themselves in trouble just three minutes later when a ball into the Clevedon box hit Archie Heywood’s arm and the referee pointed to the spot, but Smith came to the rescue diving to his right to push Turner’s penalty on to the post and away.



Then on 41 minutes Smith produced an even better save, diving full length to keep out Tallan Mitchell’s powerful shot and give Micky Bell’s side a 2-1 half-time lead.

One of many Clevedon Town's Luca Smith’s saves at Mousehole. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

On 57 minutes Turner was able to squeeze his shot through a crowded box and past the unsighted Smith for the equaliser.



And just when it looked like Clevedon had survived substitute Callum McConie had the last word as he produced a shot from nothing into the bottom corner to end it 3-2 in favour of the hosts.



This coming Saturday Clevedon are at home to bottom of the table Bridport and then on Monday October 25, the under-18’s visit neighbours Weston AFC under-18s with at 7:30pm.