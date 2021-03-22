Clevedon Town wait for FA Vase update as work goes on

Published: 3:00 PM March 22, 2021

Clevedon Town are waiting for more guidance from the government surrounding their return to action in the FA Vase.

With the FA having confirmed ongoing restrictions on spectators and hospitality would continue to affect income and curtailing non-league football at steps three to six, the Seasiders are preparing for a fourth-round tie on April 17.

They will visit Fareham Town or Plymouth Parkway, who have an outstanding third-round tie to play, and chairman Brian Rose said: "Whilst disappointing, this result [curtailing the league season] was inevitable given that the FA have to take a national approach.

Action from Clevedon Town's FA Vase win over Bitton - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

"It now seems unlikely that we’ll be able to play again with spectators for some time and it would have been impossible to complete the league season.

"But as it stands the games that were played do count, unlike last season. So, we are very happy to have finished in fourth place, which gives us a great platform to build on for next season!"

In preparation for their FA Vase tie, Town are arranging some friendlies when permitted, with a private practice match behind closed doors against Wellington scheduled on April 10.

Old barriers being removed at Clevedon Town's Everyone Active Stadium - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

The FA announcement also confirmed that despite the few games which were played across the country during this season, they will revisit discussions around a potential restructure of leagues at steps four to six of the National League System, which has been on hold since the 2019-20 season.

"We will be keeping a close eye of further discussions on any reorganisation," added Rose.

A skip fully loaded with old barriers from Clevedon Town's Everyone Active Stadium - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

"We would be concerned if a restructure of the leagues covering the south and west saw teams from further afield coming into the Toolstation League and resulting in increased travelling expenses, which we can ill afford given the last two seasons we have just had."

Digging footings for new barriers at Clevedon Town's Everyone Active Stadium - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Work on replacement pitchside barriers has continued at the Everyone Active Stadium, with contractors Premier Fencing taking advantage of dry weather.

The Seasiders Stadium Crew also successfully loaded all the old barriers into a large skip ready for them to be taken away to be recycled. The only casualty of the week was a flat tyre on the trailer used to carry the old barriers to the skip!

New fencing in place at Clevedon Town's Everyone Active Stadium - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown



