Clevedon Town planning for FA Vase restart

Published: 1:00 PM March 9, 2021

Clevedon Town are looking to make sure they are ready for a return to FA Vase action - even if it is not before May 17.

The FA has announced the competition will resume, with the Seasiders awaiting a fourth-round tie against Plymouth Parkway or Fareham Town.

But with the Toolstation Western League having confirmed they will only look to complete the Les Phillips Cup and not organise any supplementary competitions, Clevedon are continuing to look for teams who would be interested in playing both at first team and under-18 levels.

Chairman Brian Rose said: "As the Les Phillips Cup is at the semi-final stage it will not be of help to most clubs who want to play.

"Our players will be back in action for the FA Vase anyway so we would like to add some other games to that and, if possible, organise them as a mini league, hopefully with fans able to watch.

"Whilst there are still uncertainties it is important to look at potential now, so we are ready when the time comes. We a suggest anybody interested should contact us using the contact form on the club website (pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)."

Prior to the latest national lockdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the club had worked hard to ensure the ground was up to scratch after several years of under investment and new floodlights and pitch barrier, when complete, will certainly help.

However, there are many other smaller jobs and ongoing work to complete after delays caused by the lockdown, so Town are looking for additional volunteers who might be able to spend a bit of time each week as part of its hard working ‘Stadium Crew’.

Simple tasks like painting, cleaning and weeding all take time and Rose added: "The Everyone Active is a wonderful football facility, but it is in fact a large stadium which requires lots of maintenance.

"If there is anybody out there who is able to spend even just a couple of hours a week to help out, they would be welcomed with open arms together with tea and chocolate biscuits on hand to keep them going! Again, we can be contacted by using the form on the club’s website."

There are also opportunities for anybody who would be interested in supplementing the club’s team of matchday volunteers and Rose said: "It tends to be the same people doing everything. We are all volunteers and have to remember everybody has other things they need to fit in, including in some cases regular day jobs.

"It means there is no flexibility or back up if somebody can’t make it. Anybody interested can contact us on pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown."