Clevedon Town to appeal against FA restructure plan

Published: 5:00 PM May 24, 2021

Clevedon Town have expressed disappointment with the FA’s proposed restructuring of the National League System for the West Country's step five leagues and submitted an appeal.

When the FA carried out its earlier survey, Town volunteered to a transfer to the Hellenic League from the Toolstation Western League, but that request has been ignored and local rivals Cribbs, Hallen and Roman Glass St George have been moved.

Chipping Sodbury Town will also transfer, having won an appeal to remain in the Western League at the beginning of the 2020-21 season after originally being moved to the Hellenic, as Bitton, Brislington and Cadbury Heath, along with Clevedon, remain in the Western League.

Four local derbies have been replaced by trips to Mousehole, near Penzance, Helston, Saltash and Millbrook, west of Plymouth. The longest distance in the Hellenic League is 98 miles, but there would be six longer trips than that in the new Western League, including 184 miles to Mousehole.

Overall, there will be an increase on average of over 50 miles per game in the proposed Western League compared with the existing league.

You may also want to watch:

The FA statement issued with the reorganisation document said: “The restructure will have a positive impact on a significant number of clubs, supporting them with reduced travel and costs and provide greater opportunities for generating income via local fixtures.”

Clevedon’s appeal points out the opposite is true for the Seasiders and chairman Brian Rose reflected the unanimous view of the committee, manager, coaches and the players when he said: “Whilst we recognise the FA’s wish to introduce an additional northern division at step four to create a perfect pyramid structure, we feel it is only fair that any knock-on advantages and disadvantages should be shared equally.

“As part of this we also accept the FA want to provide opportunities for clubs in Devon and Cornwall to move up. The inevitable result of that is the Hellenic League is then the natural home for the Bristol area clubs, so surely it makes more sense to move all the Bristol clubs in one go now. That would help all West Country clubs from Cornwall to Wiltshire.

“It is ridiculous to expect us to travel the same distance as going to Bolton in the north and Ashford in Kent for league games when in the FA Vase we would not be asked to make such journeys until the latter stages of the competition.

“The bottom line is that the inconvenience of some difficult trips to the far south west, which are dependent on one often congested road, pales into insignificance compared to the financial implications.

"After finding a way through two difficult seasons where costs exceeded income due to the lack of competitive football and no spectators, we will face vastly increased travel costs and loss of revenue generating local games. As a result, we feel we have no choice other than to appeal.”