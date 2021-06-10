Clevedon Town to get personal hearing over appeal

Published: 1:18 PM June 10, 2021

Clevedon Town’s appeal against the Football Association’s reorganisation of the National League System remains alive.

The Seasiders protested that the transfer of Bristol teams to the Hellenic League and their replacement with teams from Devon and Cornwall would increase costs and impact on the availability of players.

The FA initially said that the appeal was invalid because the ability to appeal only applied to teams that had been moved and not teams who remained in the same league.

But in light of further protests from Clevedon and other clubs, that decision was examined by an independent Appeal Board chaired by Tariq Sadiq QC.

The Appeal Board have now ruled that the Seasiders appeal, along with those of 10 other clubs including local Toolstation League rivals Brislington, were properly made and should proceed to a personal hearing to be held in the next two weeks.

The club are working on their case as they wait to be given a specific date.