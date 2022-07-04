Clevedon Town expand coaching team with three new coaches

Clevedon Town have brought in Scott Campbell, Matty Gregory and Robbie Riddicks to help manager Alex White, left, and assistant manager Ryan King, right. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town have welcomed new additions to their coaching team for the 2022/23 season.

Joining manager Alex White, assistant manager Ryan King and under-18 manager Dave Carey will be three welcome new additions.

The Seasiders have appointed Scott Campbell, to assist Carey, in managing the successful under-18s and Matty Gregory, who appeared for the under-18s last season, will now coach the side and assist with the club’s goalkeepers, as well as signing as a player.

Robbie Riddicks has joined as strength and conditioning coach and White said it was important to bring the right people in, with the trio being a 'massive benefit'.

“Before even thinking about players you have to get your staff right,” he said.

“Last year the coaching staff gave a lot, but we were thin on numbers, so I wanted to get some more help and expertise in the camp.



“Firstly, I have to say Ryan King was immense for us last year running both the under-18s and assisting me with the first team, which pretty much meant he was out on the grass most nights of the week.

“It is only right that he is naturally promoted into a permanent first-team role now, although he will still cast a close eye on the under-18s to ensure there’s close links and a stepping stone to the first team.”

He added: “In addition, I am delighted to welcome Robbie and Matty to the first-team set-up as well.

“Robbie will get us fit and I mean properly fit. He’s taken a lot of time to test the boys and design both individual and team training programmes and will be such a useful addition for us.

“Matty is a bright young coach and will work with a close-knit goalkeeping department who all bounce off each other really well.

“Following Ryan’s promotion to the first team, Dave Carey will now step up to manage the under-18s and I have no doubt he will be successful in continuing to provide an environment for players to progress to our first team.

“Dave will be joined by Matty and Scott Campbell. Scott has been involved in successful youth programmes in the area and is a great character to have around the place too.

“It will be great to have a full coaching team in place now and I’m really excited to be working with them all for the coming season.”

The new set-up get their first test when Clevedon begin their pre-season programme at Bovey Tracey on Saturday (3pm).