Clevedon Town fall just short against Tavistock in narrow defeat
Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown
Clevedon Town fell just short of grabbing a draw after they were edged out 2-1 by Tavistock in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.
Before the match, Friends of Clevedon Town awarded two more players with appearance awards.
Elliot Nicholson and Ethan Feltham were presented with awards by Sam Hibbs for completing 50 appearances.
The Lambs started brightly and after a corner found Liam Prynn unmarked, but he could only head wide.
Then, Josh Parry's cross was headed wide by Josh Grant before Sam Iles blocked Prynn as he cut in from the left.
Prynn and Teigan Rosenquest set up Callum Watson whose shot was cleared for a corner by Elliott Nicholson and then Prynn raced clear only to shoot over in a frantic first eight minutes.
Clevedon at last found an escape route with chances for Archie Ferris and Syd Camper.
Back came Tavistock and Luca Smith did well to block Callum Watson’s shot at the near post for a corner which ended with Josh Parry firing over.
With Town relying on breakaways, goalkeeper Josh Oak saved from Ferris and then tipped a Camper shot over the bar for a corner and saved Nicholson’s shot from the flag kick.
A good spell from Tavy saw them take the lead on 31 minutes when a free-kick into the box was not cleared and Rosenquest was left with time and space before his shot take a slight deflection past Smith to put the visitors 1-0 ahead.
And on 40 minutes the ever-dangerous Prynn picked up a loose ball and raced clear through the centre of the Clevedon defence and he had time a space to put the ball past Smith for the visitor’s second goal.
Clevedon were quick off the mark after half-time and Ferris found Camper who put Feltham through to net, only to be flagged offside.
The Seasdiers halved the scores after tremendous work by Ferris harried Warren Daw into giving the ball away on the by line and Ferris drove into the box to find Feltham whose shot went through the hands and legs of Oak.
Camper sent Alex Twiggs down the line, but his cross was just too high for Ferris who couldn’t get his header on target.
Clevedon’s last chance of an equaliser came when Callum Kingdon’s free-kick found substitute Ollie Babington in the box who went own under Lewis Daw’s challenge but the referee waved away the penalty appeals and Tavy successfully saw out five minutes of added time without any further scares.