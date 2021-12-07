News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon Town fall to first defeat under White against Exmouth Town

Joshua Thomas

Published: 10:51 AM December 7, 2021
Mitch Osmond in action against Exmouth Town.

Mitch Osmond in action against Exmouth Town. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town were defeated for the first time under Alex White after Aaron Denny's late winner gave Exmouth Town a 3-2 win on Saturday.

Alex Camm was tripped just inside the box, as Mitch Osmond saw his penalty well saved by Robbie Powell low to his left after seven minutes. 

But the hosts took the lead three minutes later when Freddie King went past his marker and beat Powell with the aid of a small deflection.

Ace High headed into the roof of the net, only to see the assistant’s flag raised for offside five minutes later.

But the Seasiders failed to heed the danger and the equaliser arrived on 18 minutes.

Denny’s shot came back off goalkeeper Charles Lovell’s chest and Jordan Harris was left with the simple task of slotting the rebound into the open net.

Man of the match Cameron Salmon in action against Exmouth Town.

Man of the match Cameron Salmon in action against Exmouth Town. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

On 38 minutes, Exmouth took the lead when High’s deflected shot looped over Lovell into the top corner.

Clevedon produced a quick response two minutes in the second half, when Salmon dribbled his way into the box and slipped the ball past Powell.

But Exmouth grabbed the lead on the break after 77 minutes when Denny cut in from wide on the left and smashed the ball beyond Lovell’s despairing leap into the top corner.

Clevedon Town duo Cameron Salmon and Freddie King.

Clevedon Town duo Cameron Salmon and Freddie King. - Credit: Pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Harris then fired horribly high and wide with his penalty after Ben Steer was brought down, before Syd Camper’s header was nodded on to the bar by a defender on the line and the ball was cleared.

"It was a crowd pleaser, it was tight, but a defeat was harsh because we passed the ball really well, were energetic but they were probably better in both boxes and more direct than us," said White.

"They are a big robust side and we felt we had to play through them rather than be direct and especially in the second half we tried to get the ball down and be more attacking. We did it well up to the final third but couldn’t break them down and it left us open to the counterattack where the winner came from. 

"So, we are happy with the way we played but disappointed we didn’t convert our chances. But we’ve got an important game coming up in the Vase against a good Brixham side, so we have to bounce back and not be too down because we lost. Hopefully we will have a few bodies back, but we know we need to be well up for it."

On Saturday, Clevedon take on Brixham in the third round of the FA Vase.

The Friends of Clevedon Town are running a coach to the game departing the Everyone Active Stadium at 10.45am.

