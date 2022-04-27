Morgan's first Clevedon Town goal helps Seasiders pick up comfortable win at Bridport

Josh Morgan's first Clevedon Town goal helped the Seasiders record their fifth double of the season with a 3-0 win at Bridport to secure seventh place in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

Sam Iles made his 50th appearance as Clevedon dominated a scoreless first half, with Ethan Feltham, Alex Camm and Glen Hayer all going close.

And the visitors opened the scoring on 48 minutes as Harley Brook’s long cross from the right bounced off the far post and the clearance was flicked on by Archie Ferris to Camm, who appeared to control the ball on his chest and roll it into the net with the league's bottom side defence claiming handball.

Clevedon Town's Archie Ferris and Bridport's Dan Baggs challenge from a corner. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Centre-half Dan Baggs took his protest too far and was sin-binned and four minutes later Town doubled their lead when Callum Eastwood’s powerful downward header from Osmond’s corner bounced up and into the roof of the net.

Hayer saw a shot from Mitch Osmond's corner saved by Josh Lucas and hit the post from the rebound.

Action from Clevedon Town's win at Bridport. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

When the ball was eventually cleared, Feltham’s ball back in was headed wide by Ferris who then headed over again after Lucas had saved Camm’s shot.

With six minutes to go substitute Morgan scored three minutes into his debut as he won the ball on the left of the box and curled a brilliant right-footed shot around Lucas and into the net for the Seasiders' 100th goal of the season.

The strike rounded the season off nicely after manager Alex White’s tenure began with a 5-0 win against Bridport in October and his 27 games at the helm have brought 16 wins, eight draws and only three defeats.

Josh Morgan (right) scores on his debut for Clevedon Town at Bridport. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

White said: “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and they would give everything in their last game, and they did, particularly in the first half when they caused us a few problems. But we reset at half time and got the job done, to round off the great run we’ve had.

“Looking at the first goal, I thought it was a handball by Cammy. Yes, it was a key moment in the game, but fortunately it was not the only goal, and we got the second quite quickly which settled the game.

“We now need to go on and produce the same form over a whole season.”

Clevedon Town host a West Country Dream Team v Charity Heroes match tonight (Wednesday, 7.30pm) to raise money for the Go Again Mental Health charity.

Entry is free and the Dream Team is expected to include Scott Murray, Byron Anthony, Jamie McAllister, Gerry Gill, Rob Cousins, Chris Hargreaves and many more.