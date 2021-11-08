Clevedon Town draw at Wellington to maintain unbeaten start

Clevedon Town remained unbeaten under Alex White with a hard earned point at Wellington on Saturday.

The Seasiders were forced to start without injured influential club captain Callum Kingdon and the unavailable Ethan Feltham.

But they were boosted by the news that goalkeeper Luca Smith had extended his loan from Bristol City until the end of the season, and brought in Cam Salmon on loan from Bristol City.

Clevedon had an early chance when Alex Kemsley was brought down on the left by Douglas Camilo and Mitch Osmond’s free-kick was punched out by Welly goalkeeper Shay Allen.

But soon Camilo was involved at the other end as the home side made the breakthrough on eight minutes.

Kemsley was adjudged to had bundled Camilo over in the box and Sam Towler sent Smith the wrong way from the spot.

Ryan King and Alex White watch as new signing Cam Salmon is challenged by Josh Champion. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon thought they had equalised immediately when an Archie Ferris flick-on put Freddie King clear to find the net only to be pulled back by the raised assistant referee’s flag.

Clevedon had two half chances for an equaliser just before half time.

First Glen Hayer’s long free kick was flicked on by Ferris again, but Camper’s shot was blocked by Casey. Shortly after Osmond’s free kick was headed on to the roof of the net by Camper and Wellington remained 1-0 up at half-time.

The well earned equaliser came in the 58th minute when Hayer won a strong challenge on halfway from Miles Quick and the ball found its way to Camper to curve a screamer round Allen and into the top corner from outside the box.

Although Quick seemed to come off worse in the challenge it was Hayer who couldn’t continue, and he had to be replaced by Ollie Babington.

Mitch Osmond challenges for a header during Clevedon Town's 1-1 draw at Wellington. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Play became increasingly scrappy as the game was broken up by a series of substitutions and yellow cards but Clevedon did create two more half chances before the end.

Allen saved Babington’s header from Salmon’s cross and deep into added time Camper put the last shot of the game wide and the 1-1 draw was a fair reflection of the game.

Afterwards White agreed the draw was fair and said "It was a difficult game, and the big slope always means it will be a game of two halves here.

"Having said that, we probably didn’t do enough to win it, but we were pleased to come through a hard battle and keep our unbeaten record!"

On Saturday Town are at home to Millbrook at 3pm looking for revenge against their visitors from Cornwall after losing 5-2 earlier in the season.