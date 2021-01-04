Clevedon disappointed by Plymouth Parkway postponement

Published: 5:00 PM January 4, 2021

Clevedon Town were left disappointed by the postponement of their Toolstation Western League Premier Division clash with leaders Plymouth Parkway.

Following an announcement that games arranged up to December 30 could go ahead, the club worked on plans to stage the fixture following their Boxing Day success over Chipping Sodbury.

And despite some wet weather after that 3-0 victory, a good forecast for December 30 left groundstaff Jon and Sam Hibbs confident of having the Everyone Active pitch fit for play.

According to the club, the league offered to move the game to January 23 and were told the pitch was not waterlogged and an inspection had been arranged for the day of the game, but Clevedon would accept the new date in the event of a postponement.

A club statement said: "It is not clear how the misunderstanding arose, but immediately after spearking with the league secretary at 5.30pm (on December 29) Parkway tweeted that the game had been rearranged for January 23 on the assumption that the pitch was waterlogged, despite being aware that the official inspection would not be taking place until the next day.

"However, the league did not confirm the change with Clevedon, along with other fixture changes until two hours later."

Town chairman Brian Rose added: "We are desperately disappointed that the game didn't go ahead, but there was nothing we could do about it and the decision was not ours.

"We would like to apologise to our supporters for any confusion causeds, even though it was not of our making. We had been looking forward to the game against the league leaders and despite the fact that no away fans could attend, local interest in the game meant we fully expected to reach our Covid-19 capacity of 150.

"To that end we had bought extra food supplies, printed programmes and organised volunteers accordingly. We were therefore disappointed that the decision on the game was effectively taken out of our hands, whether by accident or not.

"It was particularly upsetting for us that the reason given was due to a waterlogged pitch a day before a planned pitch inspection, without any account being taken of the reliability of our pitch, where we have only had one postponement due to weather in four years which is down to the time and money we have invested in it."

Other rearranged fixtures include the visit of Street (January 27) and Odd Down (January 30), subject to government guidelines.



