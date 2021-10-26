Clevedon Town put in five-star display against Bridport
Under the new Clevedon Town management team of manager Alex White and first team coach Ryan King, the Seasiders began the new era with a 5-0 thumping of Bridport last Saturday.
Following Micky Bell's departure of manager on Friday, after 525 games in charge, Clevedon started with new signings Jack Goodall, from Southern League Taunton, and Callum Eastwood making his first appearance after resigning for the club following a long injury layoff.
There was also a welcome return on the bench for Mitch Osmond after another long-term injury.
Archie Ferris' hat-trick set themselves on their way while there were also goals for Alex Camm and Freddie King to complete the rout.
Before the game the Friends of Clevedon Town presented two more players with appearance awards to mark 100 appearances for Syd Camper and Elliot Nicholson.
It is a legacy of the standards, loyalty of the players and identity established at the club by Bell that there are now five players who have passed a century of appearances and a further four with over 50.
The hosts took the lead after 14 minutes when a characteristic long Glen Hayer cross field ball found Ferris on the edge of the box, to get the ball down and shoot through keeper Greg Taylor’s legs.
The inevitable second came after 40 minutes when Camm picked out Ferris, who hit a perfect shot across the keeper into the corner of the net.
King and Camper combined well on the restart, but Camper put his shot past the post.
Clevedon increased their lead on 60 minutes and it was Ferris again, who completed his hat-trick with a first time shot on the edge of the box from the overlapping Goodall’s cross.
Then a minute later it was four when a great run by King down the right saw him cut in and fire into the corner of the net, for his first goal for the first team.
This proved to be King’s last action as he made way for Osmond to make his long awaited comeback.
And Town made it five on 73 minutes when Feltham cut into the box and found Camm whose first shot produced a great save from Taylor, but the luckless keeper was beaten when Camm reacted first to force home the rebound to make it 5-0.