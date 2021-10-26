News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Clevedon Town put in five-star display against Bridport

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM October 26, 2021   
Clevedon Town's Archie Ferris on his way to a hat-trick against Bridport.

Clevedon Town's Archie Ferris on his way to a hat-trick against Bridport. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Under the new Clevedon Town management team of manager Alex White and first team coach Ryan King, the Seasiders began the new era with a 5-0 thumping of Bridport last Saturday.

Following Micky Bell's departure of manager on Friday, after 525 games in charge, Clevedon started with new signings Jack Goodall, from Southern League Taunton, and Callum Eastwood making his first appearance after resigning for the club following a long injury layoff.

There was also a welcome return on the bench for Mitch Osmond after another long-term injury.

Clevedon Town newly appointed manager White and first team coach King.

Clevedon Town newly appointed manager Alex White (left) and first team coach Ryan King against Bridport. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Archie Ferris' hat-trick set themselves on their way while there were also goals for Alex Camm and Freddie King to complete the rout.

Before the game the Friends of Clevedon Town presented two more players with appearance awards to mark 100 appearances for Syd Camper and Elliot Nicholson.

You may also want to watch:

It is a legacy of the standards, loyalty of the players and identity established at the club by Bell that there are now five players who have passed a century of appearances and a further four with over 50.

The hosts took the lead after 14 minutes when a characteristic long Glen Hayer cross field ball found Ferris on the edge of the box, to get the ball down and shoot through keeper Greg Taylor’s legs. 

Alex Camm cuts between Ezra Osei-Kuma and Jake Owen.

Clevedon Town's Alex Camm cuts between Bridport's Ezra Osei-Kuma and Jake Owen. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Most Read

  1. 1 PICTURES: Lions charity surprises Clevedon residents
  2. 2 Hinkley dredging is safe, say project leaders
  3. 3 Bristol and Weston NHS charities merge under new name
  1. 4 Decision on Portishead Station delayed until next year
  2. 5 Responses to Portishead Lake Grounds consultation published
  3. 6 Youngsters enjoy pumpkin picking at farm
  4. 7 Halloween 2021: What Halloween events are taking place in North Somerset?
  5. 8 Nailsea United fall to heavy defeat against Mendip Broadwalk
  6. 9 North Somerset Covid case rate at its highest
  7. 10 Primary school wins a second award for its focus on pupils’ mental wellbeing 

The inevitable second came after 40 minutes when Camm picked out Ferris, who hit a perfect shot across the keeper into the corner of the net.

King and Camper combined well on the restart, but Camper put his shot past the post.

Clevedon increased their lead on 60 minutes and it was Ferris again, who completed his hat-trick with a first time shot on the edge of the box from the overlapping Goodall’s cross.

Then a minute later it was four when a great run by King down the right saw him cut in and fire into the corner of the net, for his first goal for the first team.

Clevedon Town's Archie Ferris on his way to a hat-trick against Bridport.

Clevedon Town scorer Freddie King on the ball. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

This proved to be King’s last action as he made way for Osmond to make his long awaited comeback.

And Town made it five on 73 minutes when Feltham cut into the box and found Camm whose first shot produced a great save from Taylor, but the luckless keeper was beaten when Camm reacted first to force home the rebound to make it 5-0.

Football
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is als

North Somerset Council

North Somerset residents at risk of PCR lab mix up

Carrington Walker

person
Clevedon Marine Lake reopens

Marine Lake

Clevedon Marine Lake to be drained

Carrington Walker

person
Plans to expand Baytree School onto a second site in Brookfield Walk.

Claim for judicial review delays school expansion for vulnerable children

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Black and white, half-timbered, semi-detached house with hedges and wall in front, in Old Church Road, Clevedon.

Partnership

Beautiful Edwardian villa near Clevedon's seafront

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon