Clevedon Town defeated by Bristol City U18s on former manager Micky Bell's return

Clevedon Town and Bristol City under-18s served up an entertaining game in sweltering conditions as the young Robins came out 3-1 winners on Saturday.

The Seasiders welcomed former manager Micky Bell back to the Everyone Active Stadium for the first time since his departure to become the Championship side's Professional Development Phase coach last October.

And the game got off to an explosive start with three goals in the first 13 minutes.

City took the lead when Town goalkeeper Luca Smith was unable to gather a cross cleanly and the ball fell to Ephraim Yeboah who reacted quickly with a delicate backheel into the empty net after nine minutes.

Three minutes later it was 2-0when Tim Ap Sion unleashed an accurate shot beyond the diving Smith into the far bottom corner.

For the third friendly in a row Clevedon found themselves 2-0 down but they hit back straight away as Freddie King, who had seen shots hit the post and go wide, cut into the box from James Wakefield’s pass and placed his shot past goalkeeper Mac Boyd.

The match settled down, with City still on top, until a flowing Clevedon move just before the break involving Mitch Osmond and Callum Kingdon saw King brought down on the edge of the box, but the free-kick was cleared.

Action from Clevedon Town's pre-season friendly with Bristol City under-18s. - Credit: Josh Thomas

City utilised their large squad by making nine changes at the break, as Clevedon swapped King for Ethan Feltham and introduced former Exeter City youngster Jamie Nicholson for Westlake.

Nicholson was in action straightaway, forcing second-half City keeper Jose Casa Grande out of his box to head clear from Osmond’s through ball, whilst at the other end Smith saved well from Billy Phillips.

Osmond put Nicholson in again just after the hour, but Casa Grande was able to clear, and on 77 minutes City pulled further ahead when a ball into the box was turned into the net by Phillips.

Smith had one more save to make from Ben Acey, but Clevedon finished stronger.

Clevedon Town captain Mitch Osmond in action against Bristol City under-18s. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Nicholson was in on goal again from a long clearance, but Casa Grande was quickly out and spread himself well to cut out the danger. Cooksley then saw his shot pushed sideways by the goalkeeper to safety before Westlake saw a shot blocked.

As Clevedon continued to press, Nicholson won a corner and when Nelson headed Osmond’s kick clear, young Sol Kent almost capped a great performance but fired just wide.

Clevedon travel to Chipping Sodbury Town on Saturday after a midweek friendly against Weston AFC.