Clevedon Town committee in 'robust debate' of FA survey

Published: 9:00 AM January 26, 2021

Clevedon Town’s Football Committee carried out a 'robust online debate' in responding to the Football Association’s survey of step five and six clubs on determining the outcome of the season.

Clubs have been asked for their thoughts on what to do with the delayed 2020-21 campaign, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And Clevedon Town chairman Brian Rose said: "We all desperately want to find a way of playing some more football this season. So, we unanimously agreed that the season should not be declared null and void like last season until all other options had been explored or that any resumption comes too late to make any of the options possible.

"owever, it is absolutely vital that in any restart we would not be asked to play unless we were allowed fans and open the bar and tea hut which both the Toolstation Western League and the FA currently support."

The club’s preference, particularly supported by Manager Micky Bell, was to complete the season as normal, extending to May 31, with promotion and relegation, but with no play-offs and promoting the top two clubs instead of the champion club and play-off winner.

You may also want to watch:

However, if it becomes clear that clubs will not be able to resume competitive fixtures before either March 2 or April 2, the Seasiders believe in both cases the season should then be declared null and void with no promotion or relegation.

Finishing the season on a points-per-game basis has been suggested as a potential solution and if that becomes necessary the club believes at least 80 per cent of games should be played.

The FA have said that this would need to apply across all the leagues in any step and bearing in mind teams in some leagues at steps five and six have only played three league games, even achieving the FA’s minimum 66 per cent looks difficult.

Rose added: "Restarting league football looks increasingly difficult from where we are at the moment, but if can achieve a restart maybe in April or even May we would support running a league cup competition in groups followed by a knockout stage on a similar format to the European Cup.

"At least that would give us something to look forward to and some competitive football before the summer break."