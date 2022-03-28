Clevedon Town beat Buckland Athletic to complete league double

Clevedon celebrate with man the match Glen Hayer second left) against Buckland Athletic. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town eased past Buckland Athletic with another typical hardworking performance in a 2-0 win at the Everyone Active Stadium on Saturday.

The Seasiders started well and on four minutes Syd Camper’s cross from the right found Archie Ferris who laid the ball back to Freddie King only for Buckland keeper Andy Collings to save.

Camper's free-kick from the edge of the box skimmed the top of the bar, with Collings beaten, and on the half hour Callum Kingdon found Elliot Nicholson wide on the right and his great cross found Camper, but Frazer Clarke was able to get in and provide a great block.

With few clear-cut chances at both ends, Clevedon took the lead on 39 minutes.

Alex Camm sends Andy Collings the wrong way from the penalty spot. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

As Ferris challenged Collings from a long cross into the box, the loose ball fell to Sam Iles and a neat back-heel saw Camper pulled back by Cieran Bridger and the referee point to the spot.

Bridger was cautioned but took his protest too far and was sin-binned, before penalty specialist Alex Camm stepped up and confidently sent Collings the wrong way for his fourth successful spot-kick in three games and 14th goal of the season.

Three minutes later Ferris’s shot was cleared off the line by Nick Milton before Glen Hayer hit a magnificent first time shot from 25 yards into the corner of the net, giving Collings no chance to make it 2-0 at the break.

Glen Hayer hits a screamer into the bottom corner. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

The visitors looked to make amends after the restart as Richard Groves volleyed over Luca Smith but the wrong side of the post.

Ryan Bush was forced wide and his shot was easily taken by Smith before Clarke fired over.

King and Nicholson saw shots go over before Ferris' header was deflected behind and Cam Salmon's corner found Camper whose attempted back-heel crept just wide.

Groves shot wide from the edge of the box before Camper headed back to Ferris to set up Cam Salmon, but he scuffed his shot wide.

Callum Kingdon climbs highest for Clevedon Town against Buckland Athletic. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Substitute Ollie Aplin's flick was straight at Smith before Hayer missed out on the chance of a double by heading Camper’s free-kick over as Clevedon completed a double over the Bucks.

"We started relatively positively but the end product was missing. However, we controlled the first half and scored two deserved goals," said manager Alex White.

"The second half was more difficult after Buckland played more direct and the wind was also a strong factor, but we learnt from the Ashton & Backwell game and managed the game well.

"We were resolute and organised and I never felt they were going to score, and it was great to get the right result and keep a clean sheet.”

Clevedon visit Shepton Mallet on Saturday (3pm).