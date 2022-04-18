Clevedon Town under-18s secure fourth successive Roger Stone Memorial Cup

Clevedon Town under-18s celebrate winning the Roger Stone Cup after beating Paulton Rovers under-18s in the final. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town under-18s held their nerve to win a fourth successive Roger Stone Memorial Cup after beating Paulton Rovers in a penalty shootout at The Optima Stadium.

Both teams created chances in the first 25 minutes as they sized each other up but Clevedon broke the deadlock after 32 minutes.

A long ball out of defence sent Ernie Cooksley free and after he was shoved off the ball in the box the referee consulted his assistant and pointed to the spot.

After a long delay, while Joel Parry adjusted his boots and gloves, Freddie King held his nerve to send him the wrong way and put the Seasiders 1-0 up.

Paulton levelled after Matt Gregory was caught out by a corner from the left and the ball ended up in the net after a melee just before half-time.

Clevedon were quick out of the blocks in the second half with King brought down on the edge of the box but he could only fire the free-kick into the wall.

Gregory then saved a Paulton free-kick before Parry produced a brave save low down at the near post from Cooksley’s shot after being played in by King.

Carter Bailey’s chip was well saved by Gregory before Clevedon thought they had won it on 86 minutes when Jacob Grinnell played in King only for Parry to make another diving save,

After Stan Irving’s neat flick from King’s free-kick was cleared for a corner it went to penalties.

King calmly hit his spot-kick high to the right beyond Parry’s reach before Paulton’s Will Rawlins hit the back of the stand.

Josh Morgan chose the same route as King and Newman converted for Paulton. And the goal frame then played its part with Dylan Gould smashing his kick hard against the right-hand post and in to put Town 3-1 up.

With the pressure mounting, Paulton substitute Jack Jenkin's effort hit the bar and went over.

Parry produced a magnificent save from Tom Kemble’s low shot to the right and substitute Lucas Schwaibe-Goodwin converted Paulton’s fourth to make it 3-2 to Clevedon.

Irving stepped up to send his kick low to the right for a 4-2 win on penalties, sparking huge celebrations and sealing the first part of a potential hat-trick of league and cup doubles.