Clevedon Town, Cheddar, Portishead cheer Western League wins

Published: 9:54 AM August 29, 2021

Clevedon Town claimed their first win of the Toolstation Western League Premier Division season at Brislington on Saturday.

And there were wins for Division One rivals Cheddar and Portishead Town too, but Ashton & Backwell fell to a fifth straight defeat since their promotion to the top flight.

The Seasiders opened the scoring on 20 minutes when Harley Wilkinson's kick was headed on by Archie Ferris for Syd Camper to beat his man and smash home.

And it could have been 2-0 a minute later but Alex Camm saw his penalty saved by Jason Matthews, after Camper was tripped in the box.

The visitors doubled their lead on 35 minutes, though, when Camper floated the ball over the head of Matthews from long range, but Kieron Proctor halved the deficit early in the second half.

You may also want to watch:

Clevedon restored their two-goal lead just past the hour when Ferris saw his shot pushed wide by Matthews and Camper's corner picked out Sam Hedges to head home.

And it was 4-1 on 64 minutes when Camper picked out Elliot Nicholson in space and he picked his spot to beat Matthews.

Proctor ran through to claim his second soon after but Camper had a shot cleared off the line in the closing stages as Clevedon ended a five-game winless run.

Cheddar claimed their sixth win in seven Division One outings as they beat Wincanton Town 3-2 at Bowdens Park.

Ethan Reed fired the Cheesemen in front with a stunning strike, but the visitors were soon back on terms as Cooley headed home from a free-kick.

Ricky Bennett restored Cheddar's lead on 51 minutes with another impressive finish, only for Wincanton to square matters for a second time when a free-kick was only half cleared.

But Joe Woodley played Callum Laird through to slot home Cheddar's winner eight minutes from time, with Kieran Webster saving a Wincanton penalty in the late stages of injury time to secure the points.

Portishead Town took an early lead against Odd Down at Bristol Road as Dan Parslow struck.

And Posset went close to doubling their advantage before the break when Rob Latham hit a post.

Parslow put the hosts 2-0 up direct from a corner in the second half, though, and they added a third on 56 minutes before the visitors grabbed a consolation.

Ashton & Backwell, meanwhile, lost 2-1 at Bridport in their bottom of the table battle.

Lewis Coombes denied Riley Greenwood-Neate early on, while Sam Price missed a great chance for the Stags with the goal at his mercy.

Dom McAllister and Bailey McNamara were denied by Coombes as the scoreline remained blank at the break, with Greenwood-Neate seeing another shot saved after the restart.

The deadlock was broken on 61 minutes as Greenwood-Neate smashed home from 25 yards but their joy was shortlived as Connor Hartley levelled from 35 yards just four minutes later.

Bridport were awarded a penalty with 14 minutes left, though, and Dan Baggs fired home from the spot before heading a late A&B effort off the line to leave them empty handed once again.

Bank Holiday Monday sees three of our local teams returning to action at 3pm with A&B hosting Shepton Mallet at the Lancer Scott Stadium, while Clevedon Town welcome Wellington to the Everyone Active Stadium and Portishead Town visit Bishop Sutton in Division One.

Cheddar go to Welton Rovers on Tuesday (August 31, 7.30pm).