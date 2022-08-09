All about result says Clevedon Town's White after FA Cup win

Clevedon Town boss Alex White said it was all about getting a result in their FA Cup tie win over Chalfont St Peter.

Freddie King's 90th-minute goal sealed a 2-1 victory to spare the Seasiders a midweek replay and book a preliminary round trip to Cirencester on August 20.

And White said a draw was not an option for side, saying: "Today was all about getting a result, no matter how we did it.

"We wanted to create some FA Cup memories for our younger players and give the club a great day and that's what we did.

"Chalfont surprised us in the first 15 minutes, but we were resilient and defended doggedly with a changed back four, where Josh Pitt came in at left-back and was outstanding.

"We grew into the game and created enough chances to win three matches, but at only 1-0 they've got a chance and punished us.

"A draw wasn't an option so win or lose we threw the kitchen sink at them and although it was a scrappy goal don't underestimate Mitch Osmond's work in winning the ball back and getting in a great cross."

Clevedon made a nervy start, with Callum Eastwood twice stopping Daniel Thomson in his tracks and Elliot Nicholson clearing a Harry Bailey free-kick.

Clevedon Town's Alex Camm takes on James Evans of Chalfont St Peter - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Charles Lovell produced a brilliant save to push a Sean McGuinness header from Bailey's corner onto the crossbar and scoop away the loose ball and denied James Evans soon after.

King and Archie Ferris combined to set up Alex Camm to fire over and Ferris hit the crossbar on 22 minutes after Syd Camper set King free to cross.

Lovell thwarted Stephane Trah before Town took the lead from the penalty spot, when Evans handled, as Camm stepped up to send Ali Ozcelik the wrong way.

Alex Camm tucks home a penalty for Clevedon Town against Chalfont St Peter - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

A host of other chances went begging, with Ozcelic denying Camm at the second attempt and Ferris missing the target three times as King mesmerised the visiting defence.

Henry Westlake fired over before Chalfont had penalty claims for handball ignored, with Yann Janssen booked for dissent.

Clevedon continued to miss chances after the restart, with Camm putting a deft header over, a shot cleared off the line and Ozcelik saving from Osmond after a good run by Ethan Feltham.

And Chalfont levelled on 69 minutes as a quick break saw Max McGarvie creep in at the back post to finish from a narrow angle.

Clevedon Town's Ethan Feltham gets in a cross against Chalfont St Peter - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Ferris raced onto Eastwood's long ball and chipped Ozcelic, but found the side netting, on 82 minutes before Osmond's cross was missed by Camm and King turned home the winner at the far post.

Great holding play by Feltham helped Clevedon survive eight minutes of injury time, ahead of a home derby with Ashton & Backwell in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division on Wednesday (7.30pm) and long trip to Falmouth Town on Saturday.







