News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Clevedon Town chairman welcomes grant news

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM February 2, 2021   
Social distancing at Everyone Active Stadium

Supporters observing social distancing measures at Clevedon Town's Everyone Active Stadium - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town Chairman Brian Rose has welcomed the announcement of grant funding for non-league football by the Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston.

The announcement marks the first round of funding from the Government’s Sports Winter Survival Package which is intended to help spectator sports severely impacted by coronavirus restrictions survive the winter.

It will be distributed by the Football Foundation through the well-established Football Stadia Improvement Fund and money will be made available to up to 850 clubs in steps 3 to 6 of the non-league pyramid, in addition to the support through loans announced in October for National League clubs at steps 1 and 2.

Sam and Jon Hibbs work on the Clevedon Town pitch

Sam and Jon Hibbs continue to work on pitch maintenance at the Everyone Active Stadium - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

And Rose said: "It’s timely recognition that clubs at our level have ongoing costs and have to continue to maintain the ground and the pitch but with no income coming in.

"W,e have taken the opportunity to submit an application for a share of the £10 million grant funding announced by Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston last week for non-league football.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm relieved the Government has listened to the football community at our level and made the money available as grants rather than loans."

There are strict conditions attached as the funding offered is to respond to each club's financial need to survive the coming months, but will not replace all lost revenue or profits over the last 12 months.

Covid secure measures at Everyone Active Stadium

Special measures have been taken to make the Everyone Active Stadium Covid secure - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Most Read

  1. 1 Family man 'tremendously missed' by all who knew him
  2. 2 'Speculative' proposal to build 500 homes in village
  3. 3 Residents paint positivity pebbles to keep spirits high in lockdown
  1. 4 Health leaders share tips on how to support children's mental wellbeing
  2. 5 Police issue warning due to increase in vaccine scams
  3. 6 'Once I opened up about my mental health everything became easier'
  4. 7 Clevedon CC learn 2021 fixtures
  5. 8 Clevedon's Hayer enjoying international exposure
  6. 9 How a Nailsea care home weathered the Covid-19 storm
  7. 10 Thousands of patients waiting more than a year for treatment

Clubs also have to show they hold less than six months of unrestricted operating reserves to be eligible for the fund with the objective being to ensure football clubs survive the winter period and minimise the long-term damage to future participation.

The fund can be used to support most essential business and operational costs, but not all lost revenue. The amount of funding applied for will be specific to each club's unique circumstances and will be based on financial need and will be means tested.

The grants apply strict limits for each step and clubs in the Toolstation Western League will be able to apply for up to £10,000 at step 5 and £7,500 at step 6, which can be used for things like lease or mortgage payments, debt or loan repayments, utility costs, insurance, essential pitch and stadium maintenance, COVID-19 compliance measures and other financial commitments that have already been made like catering.

Covid secure measures at Everyone Active Stadium

Special measures have been taken to make the Everyone Active Stadium Covid secure - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Applications need to be in before February 14 and used by March 31, with evidence of how the funds have been spent provided by May 30.

Rose added: "Whilst we have been careful and prudent on what we have spent, this welcome help will ensure we can continue to keep our excellent playing surface up to scratch and supplement and improve the successful Covid-19 measures we originally put in place, so we are ready when football at our level can eventually begin again."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caroline Goddard wins community hero competition

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Plant-based diet helps Clevedon man fight cancer

Jacqueline Cadogan

Author Picture Icon

Portishead Folk Hall to provide coronavirus vaccination clinic

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Council marks Holocaust Memorial Day with tree-planting

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus