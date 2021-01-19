Clevedon Town chairman welcomes FA survey on how to complete season

Published: 9:00 AM January 19, 2021

Clevedon Town chairman Brian Rose welcomed the chance for the club to have its say in a Football Association survey about the 2020-21 season.

But he said he did not envy the governing body trying to find a solution to completing the campaign during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Toolstation Western League has announced the suspension of all fixtures until further notice, with the FA sending out a survey of options for concluding the season to all clubs at steps five and six.

Rose said: "Whilst the Toolstation League decision is disappointing, it’s not unexpected.

"We are pleased the FA have given all clubs a say in finding a way forward and we have asked all our Football Committee for their views so we can give the FA a general consensus of opinion, which represents the view of the whole club."

In constructing the survey, the FA have made it clear their preference is for the season to end as planned on May 31, but if all outstanding fixtures are to be completed it would require most clubs to play ‘a minimum of three times a week (even without factoring in any postponements)’.

They also want a consistent approach across all leagues in steps three to six of the football pyramid but support what clubs have said previously and said a pre-condition of resuming fixtures would be that all clubs should be able to admit paying spectators (up to previous minimum grading limits) and open bars and tea bars.

The survey seeks views on three initial options: to null and void as was done last season; cease fixtures and restart the season in August 2021 and complete it by May 2022 or continue and complete the season.

If clubs vote to continue, the survey then seeks views on different options, dependent on three different potential start dates: either by March 1, between March 2 and April 1 and finally after April 1.

All options to complete the season include using a points per game average for determining final positions. If that proves necessary clubs are asked to indicate whether the minimum percentage of fixtures that need to be completed before triggering this method should be set at 66 per cent or 75 per cent which would need to be applied across each step of the pyramid.

Clevedon Town chairman Brian Rose - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Rose added: "It is right to try to plan ahead, but of course everything is dependent on how and when the government lift the lockdown measures and the health and safety of everyone involved must remain key.

"The FA have set out a complex range of alternatives, but I don’t envy them in trying to find a solution!"