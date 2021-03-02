Mixed emotions on restart for Clevedon Town's Rose

Published: 5:00 PM March 2, 2021

Clevedon Town chairman Brian Rose admitted to feeling mixed emotions regarding the government's roadmap out of lockdown and what is means to non-league football.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson announced outdoor sport, including grassroots football, could resume from March 29, but the FA subsequently revealed plans to declare the season from step three and below null and void.

However, the FA Vase will continue, with Clevedon waiting to see who they will face in the fourth round of the competition next month.

Rose said: "It’s a bit of a mixture of the good and not so good and there are still many questions left unanswered which we will need to think about over the coming weeks."

An FA survey indicated more than 75 per cent of clubs at steps three to six in the National League System, including the Toolstation Western League, were in favour of cutting short the season if it could not return by April 1 with crowds and hospitality.

That led them to propose cancelling those league campaigns affected with immediate effect and Rose added: "We are happy with that decision which is that in line with Clevedon Town’s view."

However, Rose stressed that this was considerably different to last season which was declared null and void, whereas curtailment could allow the results so far to be used if necessary as the basis for resolving promotion issues.

It is also relevant because the FA have not ruled out their previously stated aim to complete its restructuring of the National League System to introduce extra divisions at steps four and five, which was abandoned last season, saying they will revisit discussions around a potential restructure.

Rose said the Seasiders would be watching this with interest as it could mean up to three clubs being promoted from the Western League, with new clubs from Devon and Cornwall coming in.

As for the continuation of the FA Vase, where Clevedon await the winners of a third-round tie between Plymouth Parkway and Fareham Town, the FA said the competition will resume at the earliest opportunity, meaning all clubs should prepare to resume playing in early April, which at the moment would mean playing behind closed doors.

Rose said: "We are obviously delighted that we will be able to continue our FA Vase run, but sad that there will be no fans to watch it. And whilst the FA has said we should prepare to play in early April there is as yet no clear guidance on when training can begin."

Having accepted the curtailment decision, the Western League board have decided not to plan for any other competitive football for its clubs on the basis that without spectators it will not be viable to stage games.

However, Clevedon are exploring what else might be possible for both the first team and the Under-18s given ideas emerging elsewhere.

Other leagues have taken a different view, accepting that some clubs may want to play games, and the South West Peninsula League have already published detailed proposals for how a suitable competition could be arranged, the Combined Counties League are planning a supplementary competition in April and May based on mini leagues, as are the Northern and West Midlands Regional Leagues.

There is also a proposal to be put to the FA Council that leagues at step seven and below, such as the Somerset League, should be able to extend to June 30, all of which provide different ideas that could be explored.

Rose said: "With little football having been played at our level we think there is some hope and lots of potential interest among clubs in playing again before next season.

"The position is particularly acute for our Under-18s who have only played a handful of games over two seasons and where the older players will be moving on, having missed out on so much of their football education.

"The pitch is looking wonderful thanks to the work of Jon and Sam Hibbs and with the new floodlights and proven Covid-19 measures in place, we would be interested in hearing from any clubs at Senior and Under-18 levels and local referees who would be interested in exploring one-off games or some sort of round-robin competition and maybe try to raise some money for charity at the same time.

"It does look as if Covid-19 will be around for some time. As well as sorting out how this season will end, we think there is a need for a debate on what contingency measures need to be put in place in future seasons to avoid the unavoidable confusion of the last two seasons."