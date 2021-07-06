Clevedon Town help local choir get vocal

Published: 12:00 PM July 6, 2021

Clevedon Town have teamed up with the Bristol Ladies Barbershop Choir to provide them with facilities for rehearsing - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town have been given an opportunity to tune up vocal support for the team after being approached by the Bristol Fashion Ladies Barbershop Chorus.

They were were looking for somewhere safe to rehearse in preparation for the anticipated relaxation of Covid restrictions and last Thursday saw the Everyone Active Stadium in use for the first time since April to the sounds of a completely different tune.

As the players trained on the 3G, the award-winning choir -founded in 1977 and with over 40 members - limbered up in the main stand.

The choir sing in four-part harmony with no accompaniment, performing a variety of musical styles from traditional barbershop to current pop arrangements, under the direction of Musical Director Craig Kehoe.

After months of disruption due to Covid, the choir are also preparing to take part in a celebration concert in November, joining with all the other a cappella choruses in the Bristol area.

Organiser Janis Smith said: "We were thrilled to be able to sing together for the first time in 15 months. We have been meeting on Zoom since last March and although it’s been amazing to still see each other every Thursday, it’s really not the same.

"Since April we have had to practice outside in small groups relying on the use of school grounds. We were looking for somewhere more suitable and contacted Clevedon Town on the off chance they might be able to help. We were delighted when they said yes and are very happy to be able to use the stand."

Clevedon Town chairman Brian Rose added: "We are keen to extend the use of the Everyone Active for the community, but I must admit we were surprised by this request when Janis contacted us although delighted to be able to help.

"The sounds coming out of the stand on Thursday were certainly more tuneful than the efforts of our usual ‘choir.’ It also shows the Covid arrangements we put in place can work for other activities, and we are open to other suggestions."

Whilst not looking to recruit the Clevedon Town choir, Janis said: ‘We are always on the lookout for new members so if any local ladies fancy having a go, they are welcome to contact us via our website bristol-fashion.org.uk or our Facebook page – Bristol Fashion Chorus to have a chat about what we have to offer.

"Also, with the easing of restrictions we are looking forward to going out and performing again and will be available for bookings in the Bristol Area."

Clevedon Town return to action in their first pre-season friendly against Southern League side Taunton Town on Friday.

The teams played a friendly at the same stage last season when Taunton’s Aaron Bentley headed an added time equaliser in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Kick-off time has been changed from 7.30pm to 7.45pm to give greater flexibility in case of any Friday night traffic problems.

The Seasiders make the short trip to Bishop Sutton for another friendly on Tuesday (July 13, 7.30pm).