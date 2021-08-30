Clevedon Town get better of Brislington in Western League

Published: 3:00 PM August 30, 2021

There were chances galore at Ironmould Lane as Clevedon Town ran out 4-2 winners over Brislington in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

With Sam Iles and Ethan Feltham missing, Glen Hayer and Elliott Nicholson returned to the starting line-up and Syd Camper moved up front to partner Archie Ferris, which turned out to be the platform for a much-needed first win of the season.

Both teams had early chances with Jordan Scadding and Kieran Procter missing out for the hosts as Town's Callum Kingdon won the ball near halfway to set up Ferris and Nicholson to swap passes which ended with the latter's shot being well saved by ex-Seasider Jason Matthews.

Camper shot wide from another chance before Town took the lead on 20 minutes when keeper Harley Wilkinson’s clearance was headed on by Ferris and Camper went round a defender before smashing a shot past Matthews.

Straight from the restart an identical move saw Camper tripped in the box, but Alex Camm’s penalty was well saved by Matthews low to his left.

Camper had another chance from a short corner before Matthews saved again from another Ferris flick-on but a second goal came on 35 minutes as Camper picked the ball up and seeing Matthews well off his line floated the ball over the back-pedalling keeper from just inside Brislington's half.

Although Scadding shot well over when well-placed, Clevedon continued to create chances and great work by Ferris saw his cross headed behind by Scott Lewis before Sam Hedges just failed to get his head to Camper’s accurate corner.

The Camper-Ferris double act was at it again at the start of the second half when Camper burst down the right and crossed to the far post where Ferris could only find the side netting.

George Jones did the same for Brislington before they pulled a goal back as Procter nipped between Hedges and Wilkinson and flicked the ball over the stranded keeper after 51 minutes.

Clevedon came straight back and Camper cut in from the left but delayed his shot which was blocked, and Alex Kemsley played in Ferris who put his shot wide.

Then came a flurry of goals just after the hour as Archie Heywood’s through ball saw a Ferris shot deflect off a defender and head towards the net only for Matthews to pull off a reflex save and push the ball round the post for a corner, which Camper delivered to the unmarked Hedges to power home a header.

Clevedon scored again on 64 minutes when Camper broke from halfway and found Nicholson in space to coolly pick his spot to beat Matthews and make it 4-1, only for Brislington to reduce the arears straight away when Procter did well to win the ball and go on to put his shot in off the post on 68 minutes.

Town pressed forward again and Nicholson powered into the box and saw Camper’s shot cleared by Lee Herston, then in a reversal of roles Camper robbed Matthews and the ball broke to Nicholson who could only watch as Matthews recovered well to push the ball out for a corner.

Wilkinson was then quickly off his line to snuff out another Brislington chance and then saved a free-kick from the edge of the box before Clevedon brought on 45-year-old coach Ryan King for his first appearance since April 1995.

And King was robbed of a dramatic goal as the referee blew for time when he broke clear!

After hosting Wellington on Bank Holiday Monday, Town welcome Ashton & Backwell on Saturday, September 4.

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Heywood, Kemsley (Yarde 83), Kingdon, Hayer, Hedges, Davies (R King 88), Camm, Ferris, Camper, Nicholson. Unused subs: Pitt, White, Brazier.