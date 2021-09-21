Clevedon Town get better of Bridgwater rivals in Somerset derby

Published: 9:00 AM September 21, 2021

Clevedon Town came out on top in a typically tough encounter with Somerset rivals Bridgwater United with a 2-0 win in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

Alex Twiggs made his return to the side with Ethan Feltham back from a one-game ban as the visitors included ex-Seasiders George King, Jake Llewellyn and Morgan Williams.

Feltham headed wide from Syd Camper's early free-kick, while Tom Llewellyn chipped just over at the other end.

After winning the ball and creating space for a shot, Feltham fired into the arms of Tyler Coombes, before Twiggs sent Archie Ferris through, only for the ball to be cleared as Feltham looked to pounce.

Ross Edwards headed into the hands of Town keeper Luca Smith on 41 minutes, before Clevedon took the lead on the stroke of half time when Ferris and Feltham combined and Camper slotted home his eighth goal of the season.

Smith punched clear under pressure after the restart, with Archie Sturdy firing the loose ball over.

And Clevedon suffered a blow when Camper was caught by former teammate King and had to be replaced by Josh Pitt, before Elliott Nicholson just failed to reach a Ferris flick-on.

Feltham headed over from a Twiggs cross on 69 minutes but was instrumental in the hosts doubling their lead two minutes later, holding the ball up in the area and being tripped from behind, with Alex Camm sending Coombes the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Bridgwater went close soon after, as a diving Smith kept out Woodrow's shot, while Twiggs did well to clear Adnan Hiroli's cross and Glen Hayer blocked a Hiroli shot from the corner.

Hiroli and Greenwood had further chances as the visitors continued to press, with Williams seeing a shot deflected behind and Edwards heading over.

Clevedon broke out and headers from Hayer and Ferris set up Feltham, who shot wide, before Woodrow put Bridgwater's last chance over the bar from Armstrong's pass.

Second-placed Tavistock visit the Everyone Active Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Clevedon: Smith, Twiggs, Iles, Kingdon, Hayer, Heywood, Nicholson, Camm, Ferris, Feltham, Camper (Pitt 67). Unused subs: Davies, Babington, King.

*The Friends of Clevedon Town presented two more players with retrospective appearance awards, delayed by the disruption caused by Covid, before Saturday's game.

Archie Ferris and Glen Hayer were presented with awards by Lorraine Davis with grandson Dougie Bowman for completing 100 appearances, although both players will soon be back to pick up their 150 appearances awards.

