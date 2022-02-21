Camm scores winner as Clevedon Town blow away Shepton Mallet

Alex Camm scores the only goal of the game to help Clevedon Town beat Shepton Mallet. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Alex Camm scored the winner as Clevedon Town blew away Shepton Mallet at the Everyone Active Stadium on Saturday.

After some great work to ensure the pitch beat the aftermath of Storm Eunice, the Seasiders brought in James Walker, another young Bristol City keeper on loan, after Luca Smith was selected for City’s under-18s.

And a great performance saw Walker go on to become the third goalkeeper this season to keep a clean sheet on his debut after Smith and Charles Lovell.

Action as Oli Babington climbs highest for Clevedon Town against Shepton Mallet. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon also brought in Alex Kemsley and Oli Babington for Sam Iles and Glen Hayer and they made an explosive start.

In Shepton’s first attack Walker confidently came out to gather a cross and Town broke quickly to grab the lead after only two minutes.

Ethan Feltham's deep cross found Cam Salmon to thunder his shot against the far post, but Camm knocked in the follow-up from close range for his fifth goal in five games.

Shepton were finding it hard against the wind and two Mitch Osmond corners saw Archie Ferris fire over and Babington’s shot blocked.

Clevedon Town man of the match Callum Kingdon beats Jacob Sloggett in the air. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

After an easy save for Walker from Joe Morgan’s shot, Elliot Nicholson and Ferris combined well for Feltham who shot wide.

The visitors managed to get a grip on the game and Prior failed to connect with an ambitious attempted overhead kick on 20 minutes before then Ash Willmott and Morgan set up Nathan Legge who shot over.

Just before half-time Babington’s great tackle stopped Legge at the expense of a corner which Babington also hacked clear.

Walker was quickly out to clear a long through ball from the chasing Morgan and in the final action of the half Babington was on hand again to head clear Harley Prior’s cross to keep the score at 1-0.

From the restart Jacob Sloggett shot wide for Shepton but Clevedon showed they were not going to sit back playing against the wind and goalkeeper Tom Easterbrook was soon in action with three decent stops.

Clevedon were troubled by two free-kicks from former Seasider Callum Gould, the first saved by Walker and the second headed over by Prior.

Mitch Osmond wins a header against former Clevedon Town midfielder Callum Gould. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Gould then picked out Prior again whose shot beat Walker, but Babington was on the line to chest the ball down and volley clear.

Substitute Aaron Seviour saw his shot blocked and then Walker produced the save of the match, diving to his right to deny Seviour.

Clevedon had two late chances when Ferris was stopped as he cut into the area and an Osmond corner was headed wide by Kemsley and the hosts held on for a comfortable win.