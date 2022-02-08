Clevedon Town blow away Ilfracombe Town with superb win

Clevedon Town put in a hard-working shift to overcome Ilfracombe Town 3-1 and a strong cold wind blowing from end to end at the Everyone Active stadium on Saturday (February 5).

Playing with the wind behind them in the first half Clevedon dominated from the start and took the lead on 13 minutes.

Cam Salmon’s corner created confusion in the visitor’s defence and Callum Eastwood made a late run to slot the loose ball in from close range.

The Seasiders made it two when Ferris chased down Craig Allan to win a corner and Mitch Osmond’s delivery saw Ferris rise head and shoulders above everybody and crash his header over keeper Steven Oliver into the roof of the net on 35 minutes.

Clevedon's Archie Ferris goes past Ilfracombe's Jack Jenkins. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Further chances came as Iles and King combined well to set up Ferris and then an Sam Iles cross to the far post was just too high for Elliot Nicholson who couldn’t direct his header on target.

Clevedon were shocked when Ilfracombe grabbed a lifeline in first-half added time.

Cory Roach’s cross was cleared and from the resulting corner Jack Jenkins picked out Jack Langford to head home and the home side went in disappointed to only be winning 2-1.

Man of the match Callum Kingdon heads clear for Cory Jenkins and Charlie Prentice. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Ilfracombe came out looking to take advantage of the wind, but after a good Luca Smith save, Osmond picked out Ferris in the box to lay the ball back to Alex Camm who blasted over, and Osmond’s free kick found Glen Hayer who headed just wide.

Ethan Feltham was instrumental in Clevedon’s deserved third when Salmon’s post cross picked out Osmond who calmly side footed his volley over Oliver to seal the win in the 74th minute.

Mitch Osmond celebrates his goal. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

“I thought we were very comfortable today. The strong wind made it a game of two halves but playing with the wind in the first half, we were totally dominant," said manager Alex White.

“Our game management in the second half after conceding on half time was spot-on. We were all disappointed with the goal we conceded but we had to draw a line under it and start again as we knew they would come out firing.

"From there we created some great attacks, and we probably should have gone on to win more comfortably, but it was a great third goal. I’m delighted with the three points against another in-form side, and on the day, I thought we were far more superior.”

Clevedon welcome Mousehole to the Everyone Active Stadium next Saturday.