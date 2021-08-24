Clevedon Town beaten by Bitton

Published: 5:00 PM August 24, 2021

Archie Ferris on the ball for Clevedon Town against Bitton - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town fell to another disappointing defeat with a 2-1 home reverse against Bitton.

They could have taken an early lead as Archie Ferris cut past defender Sean Keet and saw his shot pushed out by Bitton keeper Dan Worton before Alex Camm followed up and hit the covering defender on the line.

The first threat from Bitton came after 10 minutes when ex-Seasider Ash Kington saw his free-kick headed into the net, but saw it ruled out for offside.

Five minutes later Joe McLennan’s shot was saved by Harley Wilkinson after a good move on the left and Wilkinson was in action again two minutes later with a good save low down to keep out a snap long-range effort from Mitch Tippins.

Clevedon were showing more bite than in previous games and responded when skipper Callum Kingdon was impeded on a surging run which ended with Morgan Davies shooting over.

A clever back heel by Sam Iles ended with Davies shooting wide, then on 35 minutes Clevedon took the lead with a bizarre goal as Glen Hayer hit one of his typical long passes from the halfway line and Worton appeared to slip as he came to gather the ball and could only watch as it bounced into the net.

Clevedon remained in control up to half time, but Bitton came out much more determined in the second half and McLennan soon picked up a yellow card when Hayer was fouled.

Hayer and Feltham both later needed treatment, but Bitton's more robust approach soon paid off and just after the hour mark they were in front.

Sam Iles on the ball for Clevedon Town against Bitton - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

The equaliser came on 55 minutes as Clevedon gave away yet another penalty after Jordan Whittaker was brought down and Dean Griffiths smashed his spot kick low to Wilkinson’s right.

Seven minutes later McLennan again cut in from the left and hit an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net.

It seemed to knock the stuffing out of Clevedon and Bitton began to dominate, with McLennan always prominent, despite the efforts of man of the match Kingdon in midfield.

Clevedon’s efforts were few and far between, with substitute Freddie King missing with a free-kick and Ethan Feltham doing well to create a chance for himself which Worton saved.

But Bitton were always dangerous and Wilkinson swooped to save McLennan's shot by the post as the visitors took the points.

Clevedon, without a game on Saturday, travel to Cadbury Heath on Wednesday (August 25, 7.30pm) and visit Brislington on Saturday August (28, 3pm), before a Bank Holiday Monday clash at the Everyone Active Stadium against Wellington (August 30, 3pm).

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Heywood, Kemsley, Kingdon, Hayer, Hedges, Davies, Camm (Nicholson 81), Ferris, Feltham, Iles (King 71). Unused subs: Yarde, Pitt.