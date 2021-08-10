News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon Town hit for six in FA Cup exit

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM August 10, 2021   
Clevedon Town's Elliot Nicholson and Josh Pitt in action at Bishops Cleeve

Clevedon Town's Elliot Nicholson and Josh Pitt in action at Bishops Cleeve - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town slumped out of the FA Cup after a 6-1 thrashing at Bishops Cleeve in their extra preliminary round tie.

The only positive for the Seasiders is that it provides a wake-up call ahead of a home game against Toolstation Western League Premier Division rivals Saltash United on Saturday (3pm).

Having hit back from 2-0 down to earn a draw with Cadbury Heath in midweek, with goals from Sam Hedges and Ollie Babbington, Town conceded twice inside 15 minutes at the weekend.

But having also rallied against Exmouth on the opening day of the season for a point, there was to be no comeback this time around.

Cleeve opened the scoring on seven minutes when Harley Wilkinson deflected Archie Haskayne's long range shot onto the crossbar and the unmarked Jake Rhodes knocked in the rebound.

It was 2-0 when Josh Pitt lost out to Kieran Alder, who sent Jack Watts through to find the bottom corner and a third goal arrived on 20 minutes when Blaine Waugh was fouled by Syd Camper and Watts converted from the spot.

Watts turned provider for the fourth, crossing for unmarked Rhodes to head his second, and Town's only attacks of note came just before the break as Archie Ferris set up Alex Camm to shoot wide and Ethan Feltham also missed the target.

Ethan Feltham attacks for Clevedon Town at Bishops Cleeve

Ethan Feltham attacks for Clevedon Town at Bishops Cleeve - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Substitute Babington forced Sam Gilder into action after the restart, while Ferris headed just wide, but the hosts went 5-0 up when Haskayne's powerful shot through a crowded area went in off a post.

Ferris forced Gilder into a good save when curling a free-kick around the Cleeve wall, before Feltham was tripped inside the box and Babington fired home from the spot for his third penalty in successive games on 75 minutes.

Babington limped off soon after, though, and Town went down to 10 men having already used all of their substitutes, with Cleeve adding a sixth on 88 minutes when Leroy Odiero was left unmarked at a corner to head in at the far post.

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Nicholson, Kemsley (Yarde 41), Kingdon, Hayer (Heywood 46), Hedges, Camm, Pitt (Babington 46), Ferris, Feltham, Camper. Unused subs: Jones, King, Davies.


