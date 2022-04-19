Clevedon Town fight back to take all three points at Street

Freddie King (far left) turns away after scoring for Clevedon Town at Street. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town beat relegation threatened Street 3-2 in an entertaining and attacking game on Good Friday.

The Seasiders could easily have won more comfortably but also could easily have lost, as they mixed some scintillating attacking play with some hesitant defending at The Tannery.

After 30 minutes Street opened the scoring when Korey Andrews' cross was met by Jakob Dickens at the far post and Luca Smith made a good save, but another long cross into the box was not cleared and the ball fell to Kyle Strange whose shot crept just inside the near post.

Alex Camm cuts inside for Clevedon Town at Street. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Eight minutes later Clevedon were back in the game when Freddie King set up Ethan Feltham whose low shot went straight to Liam Norris, but the goalkeeper could only push the ball into the path of Archie Ferris who gleefully smashed it into the back of the net.

Seven minutes later Street regained the lead when Smith made a good save from a ball into the box, but again couldn’t hold on to it and Cobblers captain Harry Foster put in the rebound.

Glen Hayer heads for goal for Clevedon Town at Street. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

But their celebrations were shortlived when deep into added time King picked up a flick on, cut into the box and beat Norris with a shot into the far corner for a half time score of 2-2.

Clevedon came out all guns blazing at the start of the second half and grabbed the lead for the first time and then set about increasing it.

Archie Ferris celebrates his second for Clevedon Town at Street. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Ferris picked out Camm on the right and his deflected cross sat up perfectly for Ferris to volley into the roof of the net and help Clevedon emerge with all three points as the home side slipped into the bottom two.

Manager Alex White admitted not everything went to plan, saying: “It was always going to be a difficult game because of the position they’re in.

"But we didn’t do the basics well in the first half, we didn’t have control of the game but scored two soft goals.

“In the second half we reset, simplified our game and should have been out of sight, but we weren’t, and they had a couple of moments in the last 10 minutes. But given the lack of fit bodies at the moment it was good to win.”

Clevedon are off to already relegated Bridport for their last game of the season this Saturday.