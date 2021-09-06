Ashton & Backwell earn bragging rights at Clevedon Town

Published: 3:00 PM September 6, 2021

Clevedon Town surrendered local bragging rights to Ashton & Backwell after gifting the visitors three goals from as many chances at the Everyone Active Stadium on Saturday.

Town had the lion’s share of possession, but Backwell’s dogged rearguard action restricted clear chances and some defensive blunders presented the visitors with three gilt-edged chances on the break.

The hosts made a double presentation to skipper Callum Kingdon to mark his 200 appearances for the Seasiders and the Friends of Clevedon Town Player of the Month for August.

Brian Rose congratulates Callum Kingdon on 200 appearances for Clevedon Town - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

With Sam Iles and Ethan Feltham returning to the starting line-up, they made a brisk start to the game and after five minutes Syd Camper burst into the box before cutting the ball back to Elliott Nicholson whose shot was blocked.

Camper’s corner was headed over by Alex Kemsley, but ex-Seasider Joel Bayliss tripped Iles as he powered into the box, only for Archie Ferris to see his penalty saved by stand-in Backwell keeper Cleon Coleman.

Clevedon did not let the miss unsettle them and good hold-up play by Ferris set up chances for Feltham, Camper and Alex Camm whose shot whizzed over the bar.

Then a good run by Iles set up Camper whose shot was blocked, while Sam Hedges cleared from Bayliss and Miles Hardidge fired over on rare A&B breaks.

Clevedon Town's Sam Iles - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Hardidge was not to be denied and a long ball over the top found Bradley Skidmore who had time to set him up in acres of space to sidefoot home on the half hour.

Clevedon came back and six minutes later Ferris won the ball in the area and laid it to Kemsley who put in a perfect first time cross under pressure for Camper to smash home off the underside of the bar.

They could have taken the lead when Glen Hayer played in Kemsley but his shot was wide.

Archie Ferris tries to find a way past Charlie Saunders - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

In a quiet start to the second half both sides had early half chances with a Bill Devoy free-kick clearing he bar for United and Iles saw a powerful run ended after good work by Camper and Kemsley.

The visitors snatched the lead out of nothing as Clevedon keeper Harley Wilkinson was slow off his line giving Leon Clayton-Clarke the chance to nip in and put United 2-1 up.

With the United defence working their socks off to deny Town, the best opportunities for an equaliser came at free-kicks as Hedges twice headed over from Camper crosses, then a quick Kingdon throw was headed on by Ferris, only for Coleman to save well as Feltham challenged.

United did eventually crack at another Camper corner as Nicholson went down in the box and the ball fell to Feltham to level it up.

Clevedon Town's Ethan Feltham in action against Ashton & Backwell - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon went searching for a winner but after a shot which Coleman spilled and a mishit cross which flew wide, the decisive goal came at the other end after another terrible mix-up in the home defence gave Joe Bishop the opportunity to poke home with two minutes left.

The hosts thought they had rescued a point in added time when Camper’s free-kick was clipped goalwards by Nicholson for the onrushing Ferris and Hedges to bundle the ball over the line on the far post, but the celebrations turned to disappointment as the flag was raised for offside.

Clevedon visit Keynsham Town on Tuesday September 7 (7.45pm) and face the first long trip of the season to newcomers Millbrook on Saturday (September 11).

Clevedon Town's Elliott Nicholson sends in a cross against Ashton & Backwell - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

The Friends of Clevedon Town are running a coach to the game leaving the Everyone Active at 9.45am at £10 for FOCT members and £20 for non-members.

Boosted by their first win, United face an equally difficult week as they visit leaders Bitton on Tuesday ahead of a trip to Hellenic League side Stonehouse Town in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Nicholson, Iles (Yarde 77), Kingdon, Hayer, Hedges, Kemsley (Heywood 68), Camm, Ferris, Feltham, Camper. Unused subs: Pitt, Davies, King.

Ashton & Backwell: Coleman, Bishop, Devoy, Bishop, Ch Saunders, Con Saunders, Clayton-Clarke, Bayliss, Radnedge, Miles Hardidge, Skidmore. Subs: Mason Hardidge, Jackson.