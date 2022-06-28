Clevedon Town arrange 2022-23 pre-season programme

Clevedon Town have arranged their programme of pre-season friendlies to set them up for the new campaign.

They start with a visit to South West Peninsula League Premier East side Bovey Tracey on Saturday July 9 at 3pm.

That is followed by a short trip to new Toolstation Western League neighbours Nailsea & Tickenham three days later at 7pm.

The teams drew 2-2 in a pre-season friendly at Fryth Way in July 2017 and met again in July 2019 in a pulsating game at the Everyone Active which the Seasiders won 4-3.

There will be added interest this time as the two teams will face each other again in the Les Phillips Cup later in the year.

Friendly action between Clevedon Town and Clevedon United last season. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Manager Alex White said: “We might learn a bit about each other in the friendly but as the cup game is in October, I have no doubt both sides will have evolved by then."

Clevedon follow that with two attractive home games as they entertain Bristol City under-18s at 3pm on Saturday July 16.

"I’m looking forward to catching up with (former Seasiders Manager) Micky Bell and his Bristol City under-18s team," White added.

"I’m sure we’ll get the runaround for 90 minutes, but as there is a good chance we may call on them for a bit of help with youth loans this year, it’s really important for us to maintain our good relationship.”

Three days later Weston AFC visit The Everyone Active Stadium at 7.30pm. The Seasiders have met the Seagull in pre-season friendlies in each of the last three seasons with honours even, with one win each and one draw.

Clevedon Town's Elliott Nicholson in friendly action against Taunton Town last season. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

White said: “I’m really looking forward to the game because it’s a test for the players individually and as a side to see where they are against quality opposition.

"There’s always that friendly rivalry with them as well which gives an element of both sides wanting to win too, but both Scott Bartlett and I agree the result is secondary.”

Clevedon finish with away games at Hellenic League Chipping Sodbury Town on Saturday July 23 (3pm) and their regular friendly at Wrington Redhill on Tuesday July 26 (6.30pm).

“The games have been carefully selected to try to give us a realistic representation of what we are likely to face in the Toolstation League this year," White said.

“We've opted to play sides of a similar level from different areas but include different teams because it is good to travel to different places. We've also fitted in two games against sides from a higher level to give us that competitive edge and look forward to getting started."