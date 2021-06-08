Clevedon Town set for appeal hearing over restructuring

Published: 9:00 AM June 8, 2021

Clevedon Town are set for a hearing with the FA Appeals Committee over the restructuring of the non-league pyramid this week.

The Seasiders remain in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division, but have seen local rivals moved as part of the plans forthe 2021-22 campaign.

Chairman Brian Rose said: "‘The club is unhappy about remaining in the Western League where we have lost all of our local derbies with five Bristol area clubs moving to the Hellenic League.

"To replace these clubs five teams had been promoted from the South-West Peninsular League which meant that our average travel to away games will rise to around 138 miles.

"The club has put in an appeal to the FA to be placed in the Hellenic League as we requested last season."

You may also want to watch:

Manager Micky Bell has put together an exciting and challenging list of pre-season friendlies as the club look to start the new season fit and ready to go, whichever league they play in.

The list includes home games against two National League sides, including an early June 29 start against Bath City and also Chippenham Town, two Southern League sides, Taunton Town and Weston-super-Mare and local rivals Nailsea United and Clevedon United.

Bell also confirmed the management team would remain unchanged with Lee Rendall as his assistant manager, Alex White as first-team coach and Ryan King and Dave Harvey looking after the Under-18s.

Bell hopes the majority of the players will be retained but remains concerned about how changes in the league structure may affect this.

Existing committee members were also re-elected at the club's AGM, with Rose adding: "We managed to play a bit of football, won some prize money and took full advantage of all available emergency funding grants, for which we are very grateful to the Football Foundation.

"We have also managed to put in place a major programme of improvements to the ground, where again we have made full use of Football Foundation grants.

"The new floodlights are awaiting a final independent test, the new pitch barriers have been completed and our grant application towards the cost of replacing the dugouts has now been approved and these hopefully will be in position for the start of next season."

The club retains a small surplus of funds going into the new season, helped by both the grants and the prize money from the successful run to the fourth round of the FA Vase, but Rose said: "We desperately hope we are able to complete a full season in 2021/22 and get a regular income coming in again."

Admission prices will remain unchanged at £8 adults, £5 concessions and £3 and £2 for Under-18 games in the Western Counties Floodlight Youth League.

Free admission for members of the NHS, armed forces and the emergency services will remain and Under-16s will now also enjoy free admission. It was also agreed to end match fees for Under-18 players.

Friendles: June 29 Bath City (H); July 9 Taunton Town (H); July 13 Bishop Sutton (A); July 16 Chippenham Town (A); July 20 Weston-super-Mare (H); July 24 Clevedon United (H); July 27 Nailsea United (A); July 30 Lydney Town (A).