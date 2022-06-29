News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon Town announce retained list as Davies, Kemsley and Babington depart

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM June 29, 2022
Clevedon Town have kept much of their squad that finished seventh last season.

Clevedon Town have kept much of their squad that finished seventh last season with only Morgan Davies, Alex Kemsley and Oli Babington departing the club.

Clevedon Town have announced their retained list this week and it is pretty much a largely unchanged squad to the one that finished last season so well.

The Seasiders finished in seventh place under manager Alex White, whose 27 games at the helm brought 16 wins, eight draws and only three defeats since taking over from former boss Micky Bell in October. 

Players returning are goalkeepers Luca Smith and Charles Lovell, as well as Elliot Nicholson, Alex Twigs, Glen Hayer, Callum Eastwood, Syd Camper, Sam Iles, Callum Kingdon, Mitch Osmond, Alex Camm, Josh Pitt, Cam Salmon, Ethan Feltham, Archie Ferris and Freddie King.

Three of last season’s successful under-18s, who won the Roger Stone Memorial Cup, have also signed for the first team – Tom Kemble, Tom Brazier and goalkeeper Matty Gregory as player/coach.

Morgan Davies in action for Clevedon Town.

Morgan Davies in action for Clevedon Town.

However, Morgan Davies, Alex Kemsley and Oli Babington all depart and the club wish them all the very best in the next part of their journey.

Clevedon Town's Alex Kemsley on the ball at Keynsham last season.

Clevedon Town's Alex Kemsley on the ball at Keynsham last season.

Babington recently claimed the Huck Nets Goal of the Season at the Non-League Paper’s National Game Awards for his screamer at Buckland Athletic in January.

Clevedon Town's Oli Babington breaks clear of Millbrook's Laurence Murray last season.

Clevedon Town's Oli Babington breaks clear of Millbrook's Laurence Murray last season.

Explaining the thinking, White said: “The primary focus this summer was always to try and retain the group we had, especially after the end to last season and that was always going to be difficult.

"So, I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve managed to do that, and it sets us up nicely so the focus can now turn to bolstering the squad, as we need a few more numbers.

“However, we don’t need too many and whilst it’s been a little slow on that front and although we’re expecting to get one or two over the line in the next week or so, I think we are likely to do the rest of our business towards the end of pre-season when the Southern League clubs look to trim their squads. 

"At that point we’re hopeful that we can pick up a couple of new players and we have already begun those discussions. Overall, I’m really happy with where we are and confident we will have a good season.”

